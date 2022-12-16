MOBA-Lite Deck-Builder HEROish Launches ON PC & Consoles

Sunblink Entertainment announced that they have released their MOBA-Lite deck-building game HEROish for PC and consoles today. Originally released back in July 2022 for Apple Arcade, the devs have ported the game over to these new platforms with everything that's been released so far. With a small upgrade to two to help improve the combat in real-time battle arenas, as well as the card-based combat so that anyone can try it out and easily grasp the mechanics. The Nintendo Switch version will be released on January 2nd, 2023. We have more info on this version below, along with a quote from the company on the release.

"Today's multi-platform release, featuring PvP crossplay between PC and consoles, debuts alongside the game's biggest content update yet, with feature parity across the Apple App Store, Steam, and all consoles. Find new strategies with 18 new cards and dozens of reworked ones, test your mettle in the new Brutal campaign difficulty, and reach the top of a 40-level progression track, unlocking new cards, heroes, and currency with each level-up. Set in a colorful fantasy land brought to vibrant life by humorous storytelling, enchanting orchestral music, and hand-crafted environments, HEROish features six eccentric hero-ish characters with big combat potential and even bigger personalities. Heal summoned troops as the goodly paladin Flynn, raise the dead with sorceress Lavinia's necromantic spells, or ambush opponents with poison traps as Spiderbait, the cute-but-deadly anthropomorphic mouse. Conquer three story campaigns packed with drama, laughs, and thrilling cinematics, or go head-to-head in fiercely competitive 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer matches."

"An incredible community of players came out for the launch of HEROish on Apple Arcade and really understood what we were adding to this genre," said Julian Farrior, CEO and Founder of Sunblink. "This kind of fast-paced, strategic action can enrapture, but is sometimes daunting—we wanted to introduce a new audience to this excitement through the friendly, inviting lens of cards and deck building. Some of the most talented game developers I've ever known helped ensure HEROish is warm and welcoming to new players, and the community's feedback since launch has helped us polish the solo and multiplayer gameplay to a mirror sheen."