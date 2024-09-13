Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, tetris

Tetris Has Launched a New Fortnite Creative Island

There's a brand new experience to check out in Fortnite Creative today as a new Tetris-themed island is available for you to check out

Article Summary Experience the new Tetris-themed island in Fortnite Creative's Color Climb! parkour game.

Re-live the classic Tetris vibe with iconic Tetriminos and Easter eggs in the parkour challenge.

Participate in tournaments hosted by The Peach Cobbler, with a $10K prize pool for each event.

Win real-world rewards like gift cards and a vacation by playing Ultra Mode in the Tetris mobile app.

As part of the 40th Anniversary of Tetris, a brand new interactive experience has been added to Fortnite Creative for you to take part in. The crew at playSTUDIOS, the developer of the Tetris mobile app, came together with Cherry Pick Talent to make a new game addition to Color Climb! (a popular parkour game in Fortnite Creative) featuring the iconic Tetriminos from the game, plus other Easter eggs for players to check out. We have more details about this new experience for you here, as the island is active today!

Tetris x Fortnite

Built by Cherry Pick Gaming, in partnership with Good Gamers, the new Tetris integration reimagines Color Climb!, a familiar parkour platformer island in Fortnite Creative where players race to climb colorful blocks without falling. The integration replaces the traditional blocks with the iconic Tetriminos that Tetris fans know and love. It also features the famous Tetris theme song (aka Korobeiniki) from the Tetris mobile app, fun Tetris Easter eggs, and a new thumbnail and title featuring Tetris branding. Multiple portals to this special edition, Tetris-themed island will be included in several other Fortnite Creative islands from Dilly, encouraging players of all types to take part in the celebration.

The four tournaments will be hosted by popular streamer and gaming creator The Peach Cobbler (@Thypeachcobbler) on September 17, 25, 28, and Oct 2. Each will feature eight players in total, including six influencers who will promote and livestream across Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube. The other two spots will be reserved for members of the general public, who can enter for a chance to compete by downloading and playing Ultra Mode in the official Tetris mobile app for iOS and Android, then submitting their interest to be selected for the tournament into a form. During the tournaments, players will enter the "speed run" mode within Color Climb! where they will compete to climb as high as they can, as quickly as possible. "Players with the fastest times will advance to the next round, and in the final round, the player with the fastest time will be declared the winner. All eight players will receive a portion of a $10K prize pool for each tournament."

In addition to the four tournaments on Color Climb!, playSTUDIOS will offer a special collection of additional real-world rewards via the Tetris mobile app between September 12 and October 4. Players can utilize the app's in-game currency to enter for a chance to win prizes like a Playstation Gift Card, a Nike shopping spree, and a vacation to the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas with two tickets to "Friday Frags Fortnite" at the HyperX eSports Arena.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!