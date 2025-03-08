Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Estoty, My Little Universe, SayGames

My Little Universe Confirms Xbox & PlayStation Release Date

My Little Universe will finally make its way to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as the game will be released the first week of April

Article Summary My Little Universe lands on Xbox and PlayStation this April.

Explore nine worlds and over 65 dungeons in this epic adventure.

Gather 70+ resources and battle 150+ adversaries across the universe.

Enjoy local co-op mode with up to three friends for maximum fun.

Indie game developer Estoty and publisher SayGames have finally revealed the long-awaited release date for My Little Universe on PlayStation and Xbox. The game has already been out for a year and a half on PC, as well as Nintendo Switch, which made it a little of an outlier as most games got for the other two consoles first. This will be the full version of the game, along with all the updates and added content released for it so far, all in a single package. We have the latest trailer here as the game arrives on April 4, 2025.

My Little Universe

The universe is vast and filled with adventures, mysteries to solve, and enemies to fight… who knows; you might even meet a few friendly faces along the way. Better yet, invite up to three of your friends to join you in the split-screen local co-op mode because it's always more exciting with friends! Nine mythical worlds and 65+ different dungeons, from mythology-inspired lands to hostile alien worlds, await you and your friends. Filled with wonder and plunder, challenges and adversaries, your task is to restore these beautiful worlds to their former glory!

The worlds are filled with rich minerals ready to be harvested by your trusty tools and mythical artifacts of untapped power guarded by powerful foes. Use more than 70 different gatherable resources to recreate lands long lost to a mysterious threat. The universe won't be restored that easily, and each challenge requires the proper tools for the job. Equipped with your trusty pickaxe, sharp sword, and sturdy axe, you'll be thrown against 150+ different adversaries, including mythical creatures, alien horrors, and even demigods!

With each planet comes new challenges, and because of that, you have to stay prepared by upgrading to the newest and freshest tools, which will always keep you one step ahead of your opponents! Improve your weapon, tools, and armor up to 30+ levels! Get entranced by the game's cozy atmosphere, enjoy the relaxing soundtrack, and fall in love with the simplistic yet charismatic visuals. After all, it's all about the journey and the friends we make along the way!

