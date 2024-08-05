Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Confirms Content For First Update

HoYoverse has released new details for the next major update to Zenless Zone Zero, as it will be released later this month

Article Summary HoYoverse confirms Zenless Zone Zero's first major update, Version 1.1, arriving on August 14, 2024.

New chapter features New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.) and a storyline with Qingyi, Jane, Seth, and Mountain Lion Gang.

S-Rank characters Qingyi and Jane bring unique abilities, while A-Rank Seth provides electric defense and strong attacks.

New gameplay includes "Inferno Reap" battles, themed event "Camellia Golden Week," and various in-game rewards.

HoYoverse has released new details about the first major update for Zenless Zone Zero, as it will arrive next week. Technically called Version 1.1, the ARPG will be getting a new chapter of content that revolves around the New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.). The story will unveil a complex tale between Qingyi, Jane, Seth, and a mysterious gang called Mountain Lion. We have the full details from the developers below, as the content will be released on August 14, 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 1.1

In Version 1.1, Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and Seth will utilize their talents to fight a battle of wits and courage with the Mountain Lion Gang. However, these criminals always manage to escape arrest with the help of the enigmatic Jane. By further immersing themselves in the world of Special Episode "Undercover R&B", Proxies will be able to stroll around New Eridu, complete commissions as Jane, and uncover the intricate past between her and N.E.P.S. As Proxies become more familiar with New Eridu Public Security (N.E.P.S.), Qingyi will be ready to join players' squads. As an S-Rank Electric Stun character who can fit in a variety of different squads, Qingyi is skilled at inflicting Daze quickly to stun enemies. While Qingyi's attack causes electric damage, she can build up "Flash Connect Voltage," triggering a powerful attack once it reaches a certain level. Being Zhu Yuan's trustworthy partner at N.E.P.S., Qingyi can also offer significant support to Zhu Yuan in combat.

Assuming a crucial role in Version 1.1's storyline, Jane's relationship with the player will be that of both friend and foe. As an S-Rank Physical Anomaly Agent, Jane can trigger "Passion State" by building up Passion Stream, unleashing rapid, multi-stage, and deadly attacks while quickly inflicting Attribute Anomaly on enemies. However, before she joins the players' squads, Proxies will face Jane as an enemy in combat due to her status as an important member of the Mountain Lion Gang. You can certainly count on her agile combat skills, but you might not feel the same when you are on the receiving end. Beyond two S-Rank characters, the A-Rank Electric Defense character Seth is also ready to join combat. Aside from buffing his teammates with a shield, Seth's weapon can also transform into a large sword he uses to defeat enemies. In addition, the new S-Rank Bangboo "Officer Cui" will be able to assist Proxies in the Hollows.

In addition to regular updates to Shiyu Defense, Zenless Zone Zero is introducing new gameplay, "Inferno Reap," to Hollow Zero. After completing the "Withering Garden" stage and related commissions, Proxies can enter a time-limited battle with Nineveh. The challenge can be attempted as many times as possible. Successful challenges grant a wide range of in-game rewards. In Version 1.1's themed event "Camellia Golden Week", Proxies can obtain Polychromes, A-level W-engine, and various materials by completing event commissions. Additionally, a variety of new in-game events and features such as Immersive Tactical Drill, First-Class Customer Service, and upgraded camera function with filters and selfie options will offer players fun new ways to enjoy the game!

