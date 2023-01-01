Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Zeraora VMAX Revealed

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section which introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new Special Art Rare revealed for Crown Zenith along with my original reactions from seeing the art for the first time in Japan's VSTAR Universe.

There is both a Zeraora VSTAR Special Art Rare and a Zeraora VMAX Special Art Rare. The VMAX here shows some of the Pikaclones enjoying the towering size of Zeraora in its Dynamax form. Pachirisu and Emolga are cuddling up and resting on its fur, while Togedemaru is struggling to climb up Zeraora due to its own rotund form. This card is illustrated by aoki who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. You may recognize aoki's work from Zacian V Character Super Rare or Frosmoth Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance or perhaps Noivern from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

We got a solid number of Zeraora Ultra Rares from the Sword & Shield era including the standard VMAX and VSTAR from the Zeraora boxes as well as the Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. Now, with these new VSTAR and VMAX Special Art Rares from Crown Zenith, Zeraora fans are eating well.

