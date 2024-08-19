Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Drops New Trailer Before Gamescom 2024

Check out the latest trailer for Commandos: Origins ahead of the game making an appearance during Gamescom 2024 this week

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios released a new trailer this week for Commandos: Origins ahead of them attending Gamescom 2024 this week. The two-and-a-half-minute video gives you a better look at the gameplay as they dive into the combat and show off the improvements made to the title. Those of you who happen to be in Germany for the event will be able to play a short demo of the game at the Kalypso booth. Enjoy the trailer!

A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react.

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An Extraordinary Team: Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success. Many Paths To Victory: The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On Your Mark: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight On All Fronts: Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There Is No I In Team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

