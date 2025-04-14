Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Far from home, Forever Skies

Forever Skies Has Launched For Steam & PS5 Today

The new action-survival game Forever Skies has been released this morning, as the game is out on Steam as well as for PS5

Article Summary Dive into Forever Skies, an action-survival game by Far From Home on Steam and PS5.

Explore a post-apocalyptic Earth in your customizable high-tech airship.

Scavenge resources and uncover secrets to save humanity from a deadly virus.

Team up with friends or go solo to face evolved creatures and mysterious anomalies.

Indie game developer and publisher Far From Home has released Forever Skies today, as the game is available on PC via Steam and PS5. The game has been in various stages of development and testing for the past two years, as they have taken on a very ambitious story in this first-person survival title. You take on the role of scientists who have been sent back to a mostly abonded toxic post-apocalyptic Earth, as you attempt to uncover a cure for a virus plaguing what remains of humanity. We have more about the game below as it's live right now.

Forever Skies

Forever Skies is an action-survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. You're returning to our planet hundreds of years later – will you recognize our world? A first-person survival game set on a post-apocalyptic, ecologically ruined Earth. Play solo or with up to three friends as you build, upgrade, and fly a high-tech airship. Scavenge resources, craft tools, and face dangers on the surface as you hunt for a cure to save humanity. You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours.

Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival. Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past. After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet's surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family.

