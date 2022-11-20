Company Of Heroes 3 Highlights German Forces In New Trailer

SEGA released a new trailer for Company Of Heroes 3 as the team are showing off more of the game on the German side of things. After having to push the game back into 2023, the team at Relic Entertainment has started diligently making sure that it will be ready in time for launch. This latest trailer shows off the Germans as they looked and fought during World War I, complete with the weapons they were using at the time. Enjoy the trailer as we slowly make out way tot he February 23rd release date.

"The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company Of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics, and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air, and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next-generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine."

"Experience the biggest single-player campaign in franchise history. The new Dynamic Campaign Map delivers full 'sandbox-style' gameplay, allowing players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​Establish vital supply lines before deploying rear guard defenses to secure your advance. Launch air and naval strikes to weaken and scatter enemy forces or liberate a nearby town to develop a Partisan spy network. Choose your forces and upgrade your veteran companies to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, the optional Full Tactical Pause feature allows players total control over the pacing of single-player action. Plan your attacks, then effortlessly queue up lethal precision plays that will give you the edge in battle."