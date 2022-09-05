The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 42: Rainbow Trainers

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out the Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Every Full Art Trainer Supporter from this set also gets a Rainbow Rare equivalent. A large percentage of these are Trainers appearing in the Pokémon TCG for the first time, as they were introduced to the franchise in this year's open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The Rainbow Rare Trainers include:

Adaman Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Choy Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Cyllene Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Gardenia's Vigor Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Grant Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Kamado Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Roxanne Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Zisu Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Irida is the most valuable Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter, but this card type has become less popular than the Full Art equivalent. Currently, the Full Art Irida is valued at $31.71 while the Rainbow Rare is valued at $19.30 even though it is rarer.

Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.