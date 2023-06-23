Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Riot Games, Secretlab, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Secretlab, Valorant

Secretlab Reveals Agent-Specific Valorant Gaming Chairs

Valorant has invaded Secretlab, as you have the option of picking two new gaming chair designs based on Reyna and Jett.

Secretlab has revealed a new partnership with Riot Games as they have unveiled a new line of Valorant gaming chairs specific to agents in the game. The team revealed two new editions of their Titan Evo in time for Episode 7 to drop in the game, as we're getting the Jett and Reyna Edition chairs. Each one with its own personality based around each character, designed to reflect as if they owned that chair. We got more info on both below, as you can currently order both designs today.

"Jett and Reyna are two of the most popular Agents in Valorant. Reyna was the most-played Agent in 2022, according to Riot Games, while Jett continues to be a staple of compositions from casual games to pro play. With kits designed to help them take the fight to opponents, Jett and Reyna comprise the tip of the spear for their teams. Both Agents represent the thrill of utter domination on the server. Characterized by their bold and daring aggression, they are exceedingly deadly in the right hands and the perfect Agents for those who are confident in their ability to out-aim anyone who challenges them."

"The Secretlab Valorant Jett and Reyna Edition chairs spotlight distinctive elements from the character design of Jett and Reyna and their respective abilities. Like Jett herself, the Jett Edition chair features a white swirl on the shoulder and blue upholstery paneling mirroring the cut of her outfit. No element was overlooked, down to the detailing on her belt and shoes. Similarly, the Reyna Edition chair replicates the gold studs around her waist and the V-shaped swoop and accents of her vest. The Secretlab Valorant Jett and Reyna Edition seats are a must-have for every Jett and Reyna main. Players will be able to step into the shoes of their favorite Agents, all while backed by the science-backed ergonomic design powering the most talented aimers on the world stage."

