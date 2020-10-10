Complete Autumn Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO

The Autumn 2020 Event has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing new spawns and a surprise bonus to the game… featuring 1/4 Egg hatch distance. With the one common hatch Bonsly, who has been out of the game for most of the year, put in 5KM Eggs for the event, it looks like this will be a very eggy weekend for Pokémon GO trainers indeed. In addition to the spawns and the Eggs, there is a new Timed Research to go along with the event.
The full The Seasons Change: Part 1 Timed Research is as follows:
Page One of Four
- Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Zigzagoon with a Shiny chance (full odds)
- Transfer 5 Pokémon: Shroomish
- REWARDS: Vulpix with a Shiny chance (odds unknown as of yet), 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Remember, this event is Shiny Vulpix's Pokémon GO debut, so this is going to be a task you're going to want to complete.
Page Two of Four
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Nanab Berries
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 2 Revives, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Three of Four
- Give your Buddy 2 treats: 750 Stardust
- Earn 1 Heart with your Buddy: 750 Stardust
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 750 Stardust
- REWARDS: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
Page Four of Four
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- REWARDS: Deerling (Autumn form), 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust
This is the first time that we've seen this event referred to as "The Seasons Change: Part 1." This implies a future Pokémon GO event, which certainly makes sense considering this Deerling-focused research. My guess would be that there will be a The Seasons Change event and research leading into Winter 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 to debut each of Deerling's new forms.
There are also tasks from PokéStops live for the event, including:
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon: Vulpix with a Shiny chance (odds unknown as of yet)
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries
- Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries
For those grinding extra hard to get Shiny Vulpix, the standard non-event "Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost" task can also reward Vulpix, but there is a chance that it will instead offer Poliwag.