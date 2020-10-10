Complete Autumn Event Timed Research in Pokémon GO

The Autumn 2020 Event has begun in Pokémon GO, bringing new spawns and a surprise bonus to the game… featuring 1/4 Egg hatch distance. With the one common hatch Bonsly, who has been out of the game for most of the year, put in 5KM Eggs for the event, it looks like this will be a very eggy weekend for Pokémon GO trainers indeed. In addition to the spawns and the Eggs, there is a new Timed Research to go along with the event.

The full The Seasons Change: Part 1 Timed Research is as follows:

Page One of Four

Catch 10 Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls

Make 5 Nice Throws: Zigzagoon with a Shiny chance (full odds)

Transfer 5 Pokémon: Shroomish

REWARDS: Vulpix with a Shiny chance (odds unknown as of yet), 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Remember, this event is Shiny Vulpix's Pokémon GO debut, so this is going to be a task you're going to want to complete.

Page Two of Four

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Nanab Berries

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 2 Revives, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Three of Four

Give your Buddy 2 treats: 750 Stardust

Earn 1 Heart with your Buddy: 750 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 750 Stardust

REWARDS: 1 Silver Pinap Berry, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

REWARDS: Deerling (Autumn form), 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust

This is the first time that we've seen this event referred to as "The Seasons Change: Part 1." This implies a future Pokémon GO event, which certainly makes sense considering this Deerling-focused research. My guess would be that there will be a The Seasons Change event and research leading into Winter 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 to debut each of Deerling's new forms.

There are also tasks from PokéStops live for the event, including:

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon: Vulpix with a Shiny chance (odds unknown as of yet)

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon: 5 Pinap Berries

For those grinding extra hard to get Shiny Vulpix, the standard non-event "Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost" task can also reward Vulpix, but there is a chance that it will instead offer Poliwag.