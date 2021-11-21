Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards

The 2021 Esports Awards took place last night, and along with a celebration of the genre still thriving during the pandemic, they handed out awards. In case you didn't have time last night to check out the entire ceremony, we have the full set of winners for you below.

ESPORTS APPAREL OF THE YEAR

100 Thieves – WINNER

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

Cloud9

FaZe Clan

Ateyo

Fnatic

Spacestation Gaming

Fallen Store

Team Vitality

ESPORTS CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG

HECZ

LS

Ashley Kang – WINNER

Thorin

Macie Jay

UpUpDownDown

BananaSlamJamma (BSJ)

Musty

Sunless Khan

iFerg

Coconut Brah

NadeKing

ESPORTS MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON

PUBG Mobile

Free Fire – WINNER

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

LoL Wild Rift

CoD Mobile

Arena of Valor

Mobile Legends

ESPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA

HECZ

Ocelote

Sjokz

Nobru – WINNER

Nadeshot

FalleN

Interro

Perkz

Goldenboy

Baiano

JohnnyBoi_i

STREAMER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS

Valkyrae

XQC

MortaL

Ludwig

Nickmercs

TheGrefg

LOUD Coringa

Summit1G

Dr Disrespect

Ibai – WINNER

Shroud

CouRage

ESPORTS CONTENT SERIES OF THE YEAR

The Process – OpTic Gaming

G2 Voicecomms

TSM: LEGENDS

LORE // VALORANT

Metagame Documentary – WINNER

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Fight for First: EXCEL ESPORTS

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Liquid Origins | Driven by Honda

ESPORTS COSPLAY OF THE YEAR

Sneaky

Glory Lamothe

Peyton Cosplay – WINNER

Willow Creative

Kinpatsu Cosplay

LittleJem

Skydaddi

FusRoFran

ESPORTS CREATIVE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ROLAND

Thorsten Denk – WINNER

LIQUID Enigma

Aaron Create

SesoHQ

Euller Araujo

Gabriel Ruiz

Karina Ziminaite

Caroline Parker-Stark

Danny Lopez

Robert Rogers

ESPORTS CREATIVE PIECE OF THE YEAR

Introducing Team Liquid VALORANT

FaZe Clan Enters Rocket League

LEC Anime Teaser

No Clue | adidas Partners with G2 Esports – WINNER

Metagame Documentary

LEC: Reckless with my heart

Introducing Your LA THIEVES

LPL Spring Split 2021 | Break The Silence

Segue o Fluxo| Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team

ESPORTS CREATIVE TEAM OF THE YEAR

WePlay

Paper Crowns

AOE Creative

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

1UP Studios

StreamSpell

Alex Productions – WINNER

GETREKT Labs

ESPORTS VIDEO PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR

G2 Esports – WINNER

100 Thieves

TSM FTX

YUNG ELDR

OpTic Gaming

1UP Studios

FaZe Clan

Metagame Documentary Team

LOUD

Fluxo

ESPORTS BROADCAST/PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR

Riot Games – WINNER

ESL Gaming

Nerd Street Gamers

Psyonix

Esports Engine

Activision Blizzard

Beyond the Summit

BLAST Premier

Garena

FACEIT

ESPORTS COMMERCIAL PARTNER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY GRIND GAMING

Intel – WINNER

Red Bull

BMW

State Farm

Logitech G

Mountain Dew

HyperX

Alienware

Verizon

FTX

Cash App

KITKAT

ESPORTS COVERAGE PLATFORM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SIZZLE CREATIVE

Dexerto

The Esports Observer – WINNER

Esports Insider

Dot Esports

HLTV.org

Liquipedia

Esportmaníacos

Inven Global

SiegeGG

Upcomer

ESPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE KOYO STORE

League of Legends

VALORANT – WINNER

Free Fire

CS:GO

Call of Duty

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

PUBG Mobile

Overwatch

ESPORTS HARDWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Logitech G

Razer

Elgato

HyperX

NVIDIA

Intel

AMD

Alienware

Secretlab

Corsair – WINNER

SteelSeries

ASUS ROG

ESPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Jacob Wolf

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Ashley Kang

FionnOnFire

Kevin Hitt – WINNER

Liz Richardson

Wasif Ahmed

Pablo 'Bloop' Suárez

H.B. Duran

ESPORTS PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

Riot Games – WINNER

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Valve

ESPORTS SUPPORTING SERVICE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY UNION HOME MORTGAGE

ESG LAW

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

Hitmarker

Discord – WINNER

The Story Mob

ESEA

Creative Artists Agency

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Mobalytics

ESPORTS COLLEGIATE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell – WINNER

Adam Antor

Chris Turner

Ariane Lim

Ryan Johnson

ESPORTS COLLEGIATE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Northwood University

Boise State University

Maryville University – WINNER

Grand Canyon University

University of Hawai'i

Buckeye Gaming Collective – Ohio State University

Longhorn Gaming – University of Texas at Austin

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Illini Esports – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Winthrop University

ESPORTS ANALYST OF THE YEAR

Anthony "NAMELESS" Wheeler

Emily Rand

Jacob "Pimp" Winneche

Jess 'JessGOAT' Bolden

Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont – WINNER

Kyle "melonzz" Freedman

Jonathan "Reinforce" Larsson

Sean "sgares" Gares

Jason "moses" O'Toole

ESPORTS COLOUR CASTER OF THE YEAR

Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill – WINNER

Mohan "launders" Govindasamy

Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley

Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson

Thomas "Chance" Ashworth

Andrew "Vedius" Day

Sam "Kobe" Hartman-Kenzler

John "Johnnyboi_i" MacDonald

Stephen "Sajam" Lyon

ESPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG

Eefje 'sjokz' Depoortere – WINNER

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Soe Gschwind

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden

Ana Paula 'Ana Xisdê' Cardoso

Loviel "Velly" Cardwell

Tres "stunna" Saranthus

Brody "Liefx" Moore

Ghassan "MiloshTheMedic" Finge

Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons

Chris "Puckett" Puckett

ESPORTS PLAY BY PLAY CASTER OF THE YEAR

Parker "Interro" Mackay

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Miles Ross – WINNER

Trevor "Quickshot" Henry

Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines

Mitch "Uber" Leslie

Callum "Shogun" Keir

Owen "ODPixel" Davies

Lauren "Pansy" Scott

BrunoClash

ESPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY EXPEDIA

James "Crowder" Crowder

James "Mac" MacCormack

Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu

Andrii "B1ad3" Gorodenskyi

Dyjair "Mity" Soares

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Arthur "TchubZ" Martins

Emiliano "Sizz" Benny

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Byung-chul "Moon" Moon – WINNER

Mark "MarkyB" Bryceland

ESPORTS CONTROLLER PLAYER OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF

Chris "Simp" Lehr – WINNER

Justin "jstn." Morales

Eric "Snip3down" Wrona

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

Joseph "Mang0" Marquez

Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez

Jack "JBM" Mascone

Dominique "SonicFox" McLean

Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey

Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet

ESPORTS CONTROLLER ROOKIE OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF

Jamie "Insight" Craven

Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez – WINNER

Raúl "DmentZa" Palazuelos

Eli "Standy" Bentz

Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez

Marc "MaRc_By_8." Domingo

Andres "dreaz" Jordan

ESPORTS MOBILE PLAYER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON

Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng – WINNER

Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek

Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos

Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim

Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno

Jash "Learn" Shah

Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay

Brian "Tectonic" Michel

Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha

Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

ESPORTS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS

LOUD

100 Thieves – WINNER

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

NRG

TSM FTX

Fnatic

Cloud9

T1

Envy

OverActive Media

ESPORTS PC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev – WINNER

Luccas "Paluh" Vinicius Molina

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Kim "Doinb" Tae-sang

Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Jae-Won "LIP" Lee

ESPORTS PC ROOKIE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY INDEED

Kyle "Danny" Sakamaki

Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Adam "Adam" Maanane

Valeriy "B1T" Vakhovskiy – WINNER

Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov

Se-hyun "Pelican" Oh

Robin "Robinsongz" Sung

ESPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SECRETLAB

Atlanta FaZe (CDL) – WINNER

The General NRG (Rocket League)

Natus Vincere (NAVI) (CS:GO)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow 6)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

PSG.LGD (Dota 2)

MAD Lions (LoL)

Gambit Esports (VALORANT)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

Sentinels (VALORANT)

PANEL'S CHOICE AWARD

Jas "Fizzi" Laferriere – WINNER

ESPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Eric Ananmalay – WINNER

ESPORTS PLAY OF THE YEAR

Virtue – WINNER