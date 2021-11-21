Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards

The 2021 Esports Awards took place last night, and along with a celebration of the genre still thriving during the pandemic, they handed out awards. In case you didn't have time last night to check out the entire ceremony, we have the full set of winners for you below.

Credit: Esports Awards/DJ Muldowney

ESPORTS APPAREL OF THE YEAR

  • 100 Thieves – WINNER
  • Team Liquid
  • G2 Esports
  • Cloud9
  • FaZe Clan
  • Ateyo
  • Fnatic
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • Fallen Store
  • Team Vitality

ESPORTS CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG

  • HECZ
  • LS
  • Ashley Kang – WINNER
  • Thorin
  • Macie Jay
  • UpUpDownDown
  • BananaSlamJamma (BSJ)
  • Musty
  • Sunless Khan
  • iFerg
  • Coconut Brah
  • NadeKing

ESPORTS MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON

  • PUBG Mobile
  • Free Fire – WINNER 
  • Brawl Stars
  • Clash Royale
  • LoL Wild Rift
  • CoD Mobile
  • Arena of Valor
  • Mobile Legends

ESPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA 

  • HECZ
  • Ocelote
  • Sjokz
  • Nobru – WINNER
  • Nadeshot
  • FalleN
  • Interro
  • Perkz
  • Goldenboy
  • Baiano
  • JohnnyBoi_i

STREAMER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS

  • Valkyrae
  • XQC
  • MortaL
  • Ludwig
  • Nickmercs
  • TheGrefg
  • LOUD Coringa
  • Summit1G
  • Dr Disrespect
  • Ibai – WINNER 
  • Shroud
  • CouRage

ESPORTS CONTENT SERIES OF THE YEAR

  • The Process – OpTic Gaming
  • G2 Voicecomms
  • TSM: LEGENDS
  • LORE // VALORANT
  • Metagame Documentary – WINNER 
  • The Eavesdrop Podcast
  • Fight for First: EXCEL ESPORTS
  • DOTA: Dragon's Blood
  • Liquid Origins | Driven by Honda

ESPORTS COSPLAY OF THE YEAR

  • Sneaky
  • Glory Lamothe
  • Peyton Cosplay – WINNER 
  • Willow Creative
  • Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • LittleJem
  • Skydaddi
  • FusRoFran

ESPORTS CREATIVE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ROLAND

  • Thorsten Denk – WINNER 
  • LIQUID Enigma
  • Aaron Create
  • SesoHQ
  • Euller Araujo
  • Gabriel Ruiz
  • Karina Ziminaite
  • Caroline Parker-Stark
  • Danny Lopez
  • Robert Rogers

ESPORTS CREATIVE PIECE OF THE YEAR

  • Introducing Team Liquid VALORANT
  • FaZe Clan Enters Rocket League
  • LEC Anime Teaser
  • No Clue | adidas Partners with G2 Esports – WINNER 
  • Metagame Documentary
  • LEC: Reckless with my heart
  • Introducing Your LA THIEVES
  • LPL Spring Split 2021 | Break The Silence
  • Segue o Fluxo| Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team

ESPORTS CREATIVE TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • WePlay
  • Paper Crowns
  • AOE Creative
  • 100 Thieves
  • G2 Esports
  • 1UP Studios
  • StreamSpell
  • Alex Productions – WINNER 
  • GETREKT Labs

ESPORTS VIDEO PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • G2 Esports – WINNER
  • 100 Thieves
  • TSM FTX
  • YUNG ELDR
  • OpTic Gaming
  • 1UP Studios
  • FaZe Clan
  • Metagame Documentary Team
  • LOUD
  • Fluxo

ESPORTS BROADCAST/PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR

  • Riot Games – WINNER 
  • ESL Gaming
  • Nerd Street Gamers
  • Psyonix
  • Esports Engine
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Beyond the Summit
  • BLAST Premier
  • Garena
  • FACEIT

ESPORTS COMMERCIAL PARTNER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY GRIND GAMING

  • Intel – WINNER 
  • Red Bull
  • BMW
  • State Farm
  • Logitech G
  • Mountain Dew
  • HyperX
  • Alienware
  • Verizon
  • FTX
  • Cash App
  • KITKAT

ESPORTS COVERAGE PLATFORM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SIZZLE CREATIVE

  • Dexerto
  • The Esports Observer – WINNER 
  • Esports Insider
  • Dot Esports
  • HLTV.org
  • Liquipedia
  • Esportmaníacos
  • Inven Global
  • SiegeGG
  • Upcomer

ESPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE KOYO STORE

  • League of Legends
  • VALORANT – WINNER 
  • Free Fire
  • CS:GO
  • Call of Duty
  • Rocket League
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Dota 2
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Overwatch

ESPORTS HARDWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

  • Logitech G
  • Razer
  • Elgato
  • HyperX
  • NVIDIA
  • Intel
  • AMD
  • Alienware
  • Secretlab
  • Corsair – WINNER 
  • SteelSeries
  • ASUS ROG

ESPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

  • Jacob Wolf
  • Richard Lewis
  • Adam Fitch
  • Ashley Kang
  • FionnOnFire
  • Kevin Hitt – WINNER
  • Liz Richardson
  • Wasif Ahmed
  • Pablo 'Bloop' Suárez
  • H.B. Duran

ESPORTS PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR

  • Riot Games – WINNER 
  • Tencent
  • Garena
  • Ubisoft
  • Psyonix
  • EA
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Epic Games
  • Valve

ESPORTS SUPPORTING SERVICE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY UNION HOME MORTGAGE

  • ESG LAW
  • Paper Crowns
  • Aftershock Media Group
  • Hitmarker
  • Discord – WINNER 
  • The Story Mob
  • ESEA
  • Creative Artists Agency
  • Character Select Agency
  • Prodigy Agency
  • Mobalytics

ESPORTS COLLEGIATE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

  • Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell – WINNER 
  • Adam Antor
  • Chris Turner
  • Ariane Lim
  • Ryan Johnson

ESPORTS COLLEGIATE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

  • Northwood University
  • Boise State University
  • Maryville University – WINNER 
  • Grand Canyon University
  • University of Hawai'i
  • Buckeye Gaming Collective – Ohio State University
  • Longhorn Gaming – University of Texas at Austin
  • Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Illini Esports – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • Winthrop University

ESPORTS ANALYST OF THE YEAR

  • Anthony "NAMELESS" Wheeler
  • Emily Rand
  • Jacob "Pimp" Winneche
  • Jess 'JessGOAT' Bolden
  • Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont – WINNER
  • Kyle "melonzz" Freedman
  • Jonathan "Reinforce" Larsson
  • Sean "sgares" Gares
  • Jason "moses" O'Toole

ESPORTS COLOUR CASTER OF THE YEAR

  • Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill – WINNER
  • Mohan "launders" Govindasamy
  • Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley
  • Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson
  • Thomas "Chance" Ashworth
  • Andrew "Vedius" Day
  • Sam "Kobe" Hartman-Kenzler
  • John "Johnnyboi_i" MacDonald
  • Stephen "Sajam" Lyon

ESPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG

  • Eefje 'sjokz' Depoortere – WINNER
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Soe Gschwind
  • James "Dash" Patterson
  • Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
  • Ana Paula 'Ana Xisdê' Cardoso
  • Loviel "Velly" Cardwell
  • Tres "stunna" Saranthus
  • Brody "Liefx" Moore
  • Ghassan "MiloshTheMedic" Finge
  • Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
  • Chris "Puckett" Puckett

ESPORTS PLAY BY PLAY CASTER OF THE YEAR

  • Parker "Interro" Mackay
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Miles Ross – WINNER 
  • Trevor "Quickshot" Henry
  • Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
  • Mitch "Uber" Leslie
  • Callum "Shogun" Keir
  • Owen "ODPixel" Davies
  • Lauren "Pansy" Scott
  • BrunoClash

ESPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY EXPEDIA

  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • James "Mac" MacCormack
  • Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu
  • Andrii "B1ad3" Gorodenskyi
  • Dyjair "Mity" Soares
  • Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
  • Arthur "TchubZ" Martins
  • Emiliano "Sizz" Benny
  • Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
  • Byung-chul "Moon" Moon – WINNER 
  • Mark "MarkyB" Bryceland

ESPORTS CONTROLLER PLAYER OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr – WINNER
  • Justin "jstn." Morales
  • Eric "Snip3down" Wrona
  • Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris
  • Joseph "Mang0" Marquez
  • Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez
  • Jack "JBM" Mascone
  • Dominique "SonicFox" McLean
  • Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
  • Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet

ESPORTS CONTROLLER ROOKIE OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF

  • Jamie "Insight" Craven
  • Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez – WINNER 
  • Raúl "DmentZa" Palazuelos
  • Eli "Standy" Bentz
  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez
  • Marc "MaRc_By_8." Domingo
  • Andres "dreaz" Jordan

ESPORTS MOBILE PLAYER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON

  • Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng – WINNER 
  • Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek
  • Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos
  • Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim
  • Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno
  • Jash "Learn" Shah
  • Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay
  • Brian "Tectonic" Michel
  • Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha
  • Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva

ESPORTS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS

  • LOUD
  • 100 Thieves – WINNER 
  • G2 Esports
  • Team Liquid
  • FaZe Clan
  • NRG
  • TSM FTX
  • Fnatic
  • Cloud9
  • T1
  • Envy
  • OverActive Media

ESPORTS PC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev – WINNER
  • Luccas "Paluh"  Vinicius Molina
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
  • Heo "ShowMaker" Su
  • Wang "Ame" Chunyu
  • Kim "Doinb" Tae-sang
  • Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov
  • Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
  • Jae-Won "LIP" Lee

ESPORTS PC ROOKIE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY INDEED

  • Kyle "Danny" Sakamaki
  • Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla
  • Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
  • Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
  • Adam "Adam" Maanane
  • Valeriy "B1T" Vakhovskiy – WINNER
  • Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov
  • Se-hyun "Pelican" Oh
  • Robin "Robinsongz" Sung

ESPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SECRETLAB

  • Atlanta FaZe (CDL) – WINNER
  • The General NRG (Rocket League)
  • Natus Vincere (NAVI) (CS:GO)
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow 6)
  • DWG KIA (League of Legends)
  • PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
  • MAD Lions (LoL)
  • Gambit Esports (VALORANT)
  • Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
  • Sentinels (VALORANT)

PANEL'S CHOICE AWARD

  • Jas "Fizzi" Laferriere – WINNER 

ESPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR

  • Eric Ananmalay – WINNER 

ESPORTS PLAY OF THE YEAR

  • Virtue – WINNER

