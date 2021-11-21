Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards
The 2021 Esports Awards took place last night, and along with a celebration of the genre still thriving during the pandemic, they handed out awards. In case you didn't have time last night to check out the entire ceremony, we have the full set of winners for you below.
ESPORTS APPAREL OF THE YEAR
- 100 Thieves – WINNER
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- FaZe Clan
- Ateyo
- Fnatic
- Spacestation Gaming
- Fallen Store
- Team Vitality
ESPORTS CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG
- HECZ
- LS
- Ashley Kang – WINNER
- Thorin
- Macie Jay
- UpUpDownDown
- BananaSlamJamma (BSJ)
- Musty
- Sunless Khan
- iFerg
- Coconut Brah
- NadeKing
ESPORTS MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON
- PUBG Mobile
- Free Fire – WINNER
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- LoL Wild Rift
- CoD Mobile
- Arena of Valor
- Mobile Legends
ESPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA
- HECZ
- Ocelote
- Sjokz
- Nobru – WINNER
- Nadeshot
- FalleN
- Interro
- Perkz
- Goldenboy
- Baiano
- JohnnyBoi_i
STREAMER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS
- Valkyrae
- XQC
- MortaL
- Ludwig
- Nickmercs
- TheGrefg
- LOUD Coringa
- Summit1G
- Dr Disrespect
- Ibai – WINNER
- Shroud
- CouRage
ESPORTS CONTENT SERIES OF THE YEAR
- The Process – OpTic Gaming
- G2 Voicecomms
- TSM: LEGENDS
- LORE // VALORANT
- Metagame Documentary – WINNER
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
- Fight for First: EXCEL ESPORTS
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood
- Liquid Origins | Driven by Honda
ESPORTS COSPLAY OF THE YEAR
- Sneaky
- Glory Lamothe
- Peyton Cosplay – WINNER
- Willow Creative
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- LittleJem
- Skydaddi
- FusRoFran
ESPORTS CREATIVE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ROLAND
- Thorsten Denk – WINNER
- LIQUID Enigma
- Aaron Create
- SesoHQ
- Euller Araujo
- Gabriel Ruiz
- Karina Ziminaite
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- Danny Lopez
- Robert Rogers
ESPORTS CREATIVE PIECE OF THE YEAR
- Introducing Team Liquid VALORANT
- FaZe Clan Enters Rocket League
- LEC Anime Teaser
- No Clue | adidas Partners with G2 Esports – WINNER
- Metagame Documentary
- LEC: Reckless with my heart
- Introducing Your LA THIEVES
- LPL Spring Split 2021 | Break The Silence
- Segue o Fluxo| Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team
ESPORTS CREATIVE TEAM OF THE YEAR
- WePlay
- Paper Crowns
- AOE Creative
- 100 Thieves
- G2 Esports
- 1UP Studios
- StreamSpell
- Alex Productions – WINNER
- GETREKT Labs
ESPORTS VIDEO PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR
- G2 Esports – WINNER
- 100 Thieves
- TSM FTX
- YUNG ELDR
- OpTic Gaming
- 1UP Studios
- FaZe Clan
- Metagame Documentary Team
- LOUD
- Fluxo
ESPORTS BROADCAST/PRODUCTION TEAM OF THE YEAR
- Riot Games – WINNER
- ESL Gaming
- Nerd Street Gamers
- Psyonix
- Esports Engine
- Activision Blizzard
- Beyond the Summit
- BLAST Premier
- Garena
- FACEIT
ESPORTS COMMERCIAL PARTNER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY GRIND GAMING
- Intel – WINNER
- Red Bull
- BMW
- State Farm
- Logitech G
- Mountain Dew
- HyperX
- Alienware
- Verizon
- FTX
- Cash App
- KITKAT
ESPORTS COVERAGE PLATFORM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SIZZLE CREATIVE
- Dexerto
- The Esports Observer – WINNER
- Esports Insider
- Dot Esports
- HLTV.org
- Liquipedia
- Esportmaníacos
- Inven Global
- SiegeGG
- Upcomer
ESPORTS GAME OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE KOYO STORE
- League of Legends
- VALORANT – WINNER
- Free Fire
- CS:GO
- Call of Duty
- Rocket League
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Dota 2
- PUBG Mobile
- Overwatch
ESPORTS HARDWARE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
- Logitech G
- Razer
- Elgato
- HyperX
- NVIDIA
- Intel
- AMD
- Alienware
- Secretlab
- Corsair – WINNER
- SteelSeries
- ASUS ROG
ESPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jacob Wolf
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Ashley Kang
- FionnOnFire
- Kevin Hitt – WINNER
- Liz Richardson
- Wasif Ahmed
- Pablo 'Bloop' Suárez
- H.B. Duran
ESPORTS PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR
- Riot Games – WINNER
- Tencent
- Garena
- Ubisoft
- Psyonix
- EA
- Activision Blizzard
- Epic Games
- Valve
ESPORTS SUPPORTING SERVICE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY UNION HOME MORTGAGE
- ESG LAW
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- Hitmarker
- Discord – WINNER
- The Story Mob
- ESEA
- Creative Artists Agency
- Character Select Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Mobalytics
ESPORTS COLLEGIATE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR
- Dr. Chris "Doc" Haskell – WINNER
- Adam Antor
- Chris Turner
- Ariane Lim
- Ryan Johnson
ESPORTS COLLEGIATE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
- Northwood University
- Boise State University
- Maryville University – WINNER
- Grand Canyon University
- University of Hawai'i
- Buckeye Gaming Collective – Ohio State University
- Longhorn Gaming – University of Texas at Austin
- Minnesota State University, Mankato
- Illini Esports – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Winthrop University
ESPORTS ANALYST OF THE YEAR
- Anthony "NAMELESS" Wheeler
- Emily Rand
- Jacob "Pimp" Winneche
- Jess 'JessGOAT' Bolden
- Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont – WINNER
- Kyle "melonzz" Freedman
- Jonathan "Reinforce" Larsson
- Sean "sgares" Gares
- Jason "moses" O'Toole
ESPORTS COLOUR CASTER OF THE YEAR
- Chad "SPUNJ" Burchill – WINNER
- Mohan "launders" Govindasamy
- Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley
- Josh "Sideshow" Wilkinson
- Thomas "Chance" Ashworth
- Andrew "Vedius" Day
- Sam "Kobe" Hartman-Kenzler
- John "Johnnyboi_i" MacDonald
- Stephen "Sajam" Lyon
ESPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ARLINGTON.ORG
- Eefje 'sjokz' Depoortere – WINNER
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Soe Gschwind
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" van der Heijden
- Ana Paula 'Ana Xisdê' Cardoso
- Loviel "Velly" Cardwell
- Tres "stunna" Saranthus
- Brody "Liefx" Moore
- Ghassan "MiloshTheMedic" Finge
- Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
- Chris "Puckett" Puckett
ESPORTS PLAY BY PLAY CASTER OF THE YEAR
- Parker "Interro" Mackay
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Miles Ross – WINNER
- Trevor "Quickshot" Henry
- Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
- Mitch "Uber" Leslie
- Callum "Shogun" Keir
- Owen "ODPixel" Davies
- Lauren "Pansy" Scott
- BrunoClash
ESPORTS COACH OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY EXPEDIA
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- James "Mac" MacCormack
- Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu
- Andrii "B1ad3" Gorodenskyi
- Dyjair "Mity" Soares
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
- Arthur "TchubZ" Martins
- Emiliano "Sizz" Benny
- Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
- Byung-chul "Moon" Moon – WINNER
- Mark "MarkyB" Bryceland
ESPORTS CONTROLLER PLAYER OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF
- Chris "Simp" Lehr – WINNER
- Justin "jstn." Morales
- Eric "Snip3down" Wrona
- Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris
- Joseph "Mang0" Marquez
- Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez
- Jack "JBM" Mascone
- Dominique "SonicFox" McLean
- Gavin "Tweek" Dempsey
- Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet
ESPORTS CONTROLLER ROOKIE OF THE YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCUF
- Jamie "Insight" Craven
- Evan "M0nkey M00n" Rogez – WINNER
- Raúl "DmentZa" Palazuelos
- Eli "Standy" Bentz
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez
- Marc "MaRc_By_8." Domingo
- Andres "dreaz" Jordan
ESPORTS MOBILE PLAYER OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY VERIZON
- Zhu "paraboy" Bocheng – WINNER
- Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek
- Gabriel "Syaz" Vasconcelos
- Mustafa "SkYRiiKZz" Ibrahim
- Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno
- Jash "Learn" Shah
- Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay
- Brian "Tectonic" Michel
- Lucas "LucasXGamer" Vinícius Batista Rocha
- Cauan "Cauan7" da Silva
ESPORTS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY LEXUS
- LOUD
- 100 Thieves – WINNER
- G2 Esports
- Team Liquid
- FaZe Clan
- NRG
- TSM FTX
- Fnatic
- Cloud9
- T1
- Envy
- OverActive Media
ESPORTS PC PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev – WINNER
- Luccas "Paluh" Vinicius Molina
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Wang "Ame" Chunyu
- Kim "Doinb" Tae-sang
- Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Jae-Won "LIP" Lee
ESPORTS PC ROOKIE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY INDEED
- Kyle "Danny" Sakamaki
- Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Adam "Adam" Maanane
- Valeriy "B1T" Vakhovskiy – WINNER
- Dmitry "sh1ro" Sokolov
- Se-hyun "Pelican" Oh
- Robin "Robinsongz" Sung
ESPORTS TEAM OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH SECRETLAB
- Atlanta FaZe (CDL) – WINNER
- The General NRG (Rocket League)
- Natus Vincere (NAVI) (CS:GO)
- Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow 6)
- DWG KIA (League of Legends)
- PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
- MAD Lions (LoL)
- Gambit Esports (VALORANT)
- Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
- Sentinels (VALORANT)
PANEL'S CHOICE AWARD
- Jas "Fizzi" Laferriere – WINNER
ESPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR
- Eric Ananmalay – WINNER
ESPORTS PLAY OF THE YEAR
- Virtue – WINNER