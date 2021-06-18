Complete Solstice Event 2021 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Solstice Event is now live in Pokémon GO. This Lunatone and Solrock-themed event brings with it an unusual raid rotation that offers a different experience to players depending on the hemisphere in which they live.

Here is the full breakdown of what raids are available in which hemisphere in Pokémon GO during the Solstice Event 2021:

Tier One for the Southern Hemisphere

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Lunatone – Shiny available, standard rate

Solrock – Shiny available, standard rate

Snorunt – Shiny available, normally the standard rate, unknown for the current event

Snover – Shiny available, standard rate

Tier One for the Northern Hemisphere

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Lunatone – Shiny available, standard rate

Petilil

Solrock – Shiny available, standard rate

Yanma – Shiny available, normally the standard rate, unknown for the current event

These seem like pretty equal raid tiers. The only Pokémon worth a raid pass here is Klink, as the rest are standard species you'll be able to find in the wild. Note, though, the Shiny rate situation about Snorunt and Yanma. Normally, I'd just put "standard rate," but Niantic used vague language in their blog post which had previously been used for Cubone and Lotad during events where those two had a slightly boosted Shiny rate. All of that to say… their rate cannot currently be confirmed.

Tier Three for the Southern Hemisphere

Lapras – Shiny available, boosted rate

Piloswine

Walrein

Tier Three for the Northern Hemisphere

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted rate

Floatzel

The Northern Hemisphere rotation is better by a huge stretch here. Both Alolan Marowak and Raichu are quite worth the raid pass.

Tier Five

Regigigas – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Gyarados – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Neither Tier Five nor Mega Raids are impacted by any way by the current Solstice Event 2021 in Pokémon GO.