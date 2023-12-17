Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Booming Tech, Conqueror's Blade, MY.GAMES

Conqueror's Blade Receives Free Update With New Battle Pass

Conqueror’s Blade has released a new free update that includes a new season, battle pass, and tons of new content to explore.

Article Summary New 'Conqueror’s Blade: Avalon' season brings fresh battle pass and units.

Caradoc's Cavalry, a 3-Star unit, excels in fast, agile charges.

Perceval's Royal Guard, a defensive 4-Star unit, wields javelins and shields.

Queen's Knights, elite 5-Star foot soldiers, specialize in one-on-one combat.

Indie game developer Booming Tech and publisher MY.GAMES has released a new free update for Conqueror's Blade, which includes a new Battle Pass. The update launches a new season going by the name of Avalon, and with it comes new units to fight with, as well as new seasonal content for you to experience. We got more info from the devs about the units below and a trailer showing off the content.

Conqueror's Blade: Avalon

Caradoc's Cavalry (3-Star): A light Cavalry Unit that charges in with fearsome speed to clear the way for further attacks. Caradoc's Cavalry is a nimble Unit, known for its ability to swiftly change direction multiple times during a charge. It is proficient at penetrating enemy lines opportunistically, but its vulnerability lies in its light cavalry nature, making it unable to withstand heavy damage. Their agility and bravery are revered among the knights, and their 3-Star status makes them one of only a handful of Cavalry Units of their ilk. Their unique abilities open up more opportunities for flanking and outmaneuvering unprotected rear enemy forces. The Unit's skills include charging towards a designated target and dealing damage along the way.

A light Cavalry Unit that charges in with fearsome speed to clear the way for further attacks. Caradoc's Cavalry is a nimble Unit, known for its ability to swiftly change direction multiple times during a charge. It is proficient at penetrating enemy lines opportunistically, but its vulnerability lies in its light cavalry nature, making it unable to withstand heavy damage. Their agility and bravery are revered among the knights, and their 3-Star status makes them one of only a handful of Cavalry Units of their ilk. Their unique abilities open up more opportunities for flanking and outmaneuvering unprotected rear enemy forces. The Unit's skills include charging towards a designated target and dealing damage along the way. Perceval's Royal Guard (4-Star): This javelin-wielding Unit takes the fight to the enemy, Perceval's Royal Guard come equipped with shields and javelins, making them a threat close up and at range. They excel in defensive counterattacks, effectively blocking oncoming enemy Units. By positioning them at the frontline to block foes, they hinder enemies with javelin attacks. While they may not be as proactive as some soldiers, they excel at defending and protecting their comrades.

This javelin-wielding Unit takes the fight to the enemy, Perceval's Royal Guard come equipped with shields and javelins, making them a threat close up and at range. They excel in defensive counterattacks, effectively blocking oncoming enemy Units. By positioning them at the frontline to block foes, they hinder enemies with javelin attacks. While they may not be as proactive as some soldiers, they excel at defending and protecting their comrades. Queen's Knights (5-Star): These noble foot knights will battle by the player's side until the bitter end, spurred on by their chivalrous hearts. The Queen's Knights are skilled swordsmen, capable of blocking enemy attacks and inflicting increased piercing damage with their devastating stabs. Specializing in one-on-one combat, their unique fighting style with sword and shield helps them stand out from the crowd. In contrast to other similar Units, they distinguish themselves by using lighter armor and a dueling sword. This unique combination allows them to defeat enemies with precise judgment and superior combat skills. Their agility is key to their success, but their light armor is their Achilles heel. Queen's Knights gain invulnerability for a short period of time with one of their skills, following it up with a fencing technique to take down enemies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!