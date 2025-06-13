Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Booming Tech, Conqueror's Blade, Poros Interactiv

Conqueror's Blade Season 23 Announced For June

The Terracotta Warriors of China’s Qin Dynasty will come to life in Conqueror’s Blade, as Season 23 arrives in the game next week

Article Summary Conqueror’s Blade Season 23: Dynasty Awakening launches June 19 with new Qin Dynasty Terracotta Warriors.

Experience a powerful new narrative where the Eternal Emperor and his Earthen Legion return to restore order.

Face the unstoppable Terracotta Guardians as they rise to impose unity across fractured factions in epic battles.

Season 23 brings fresh units, anniversary celebrations, and major gameplay updates to Conqueror’s Blade.

Booming Tech and publisher Poros Interactive have a new season for Conqueror's Blade on the way, as Season 23: Dynasty Awakening will arrive next week. The season brings with it the Terracotta Warriors of China's Qin Dynasty into the fray, along with a ton of tiered content and changes to the battle throughout the game, as well as the 6th Anniversaru celebrations happening right now. We have a trailer and intro for you here as the content goes live on June 19.

Conqueror's Blade – Season 23: Dynasty Awakening

Long before the rise of any current kingdom, one man ended an age of endless war and conquered all under heaven. He was a visionary, an Eternal Emperor who brought unity to a fractured world. He didn't just win wars; he ended them, forging a colossal empire under his single, iron will. His vision: an absolute, unyielding order, a world frozen in his perfect design, forever. To safeguard this peace, he conceived a legion beyond mortal limits. Through forgotten arts, his most devoted warriors embraced a sacred sacrifice. Marching into colossal kilns, their flesh was consumed, but their unwavering loyalty and belief in order and unity were forged into perfect terracotta forms. Their humanity shed, their purpose consecrated, they became the Terracotta Guardians: immortal, incorruptible, bound to their Emperor's ideal. When the Emperor's mortal life ended, he and his Earthen Legion were laid to rest in a vast, secret necropolis—a nation underground, awaiting the day they might be needed to restore the peace they had fought to build. They did not die. They watched.

The world forgot the price of peace. Ages passed, and the great empire fractured. The constant clamor of war—the clash of steel in siege battles, the roar of warlords, the earth-shattering power of artillery (your battles!)—has sent tremors deep into the earth, a chaotic symphony that has disturbed finally breached the sacred silence of the Eternal Emperor's slumber. He awakens not to a world celebrating his legacy, but to one that has undone it completely, a world drowning in the very chaos he extinguished eons ago. It begins with a tremor. The ground shakes in lands long thought barren. Ancient fault lines glow with an eerie, amber light. From deep below, a sound emerges—not an earthquake, but the rhythmic, disciplined cadence of a million stone feet marching in unison. The Terracotta Guardians rise from dust. They claw their way from the soil, their forms caked in the dust of centuries, their eyes hollow save for a burning ember of purpose. They are not a scourge, but a force of absolute order. At their head rides the reborn Emperor, his own form a perfect fusion of ancient magic and unbreakable terracotta, his original vision now a cold, unyielding resolve.

The Eternal Emperor beholds your fractured world – Macedonian phalanxes battling Spartan hoplites, Vikings clashing with knights – a chaotic mockery of his unified vision. His gaze is not malice, but profound, icy disappointment. This world is not to be destroyed, but corrected, by force if necessary. His Earthen Legion does not seek alliances or parleys, for their purpose is beyond negotiation. They are a force of restoration. They march with the strategic genius of the one who first unified the world, wielding halberds with curved, gleaming blades and powerful footbows strung taut.To all warlords, the Emperor's legions deliver a silent, brutal ultimatum: "Your squabbles end. Your fleeting glories are over." Loyal beyond death, the Terracotta Guardians march to crush all defiance, to pacify and remold every faction into his single, silent, unbreakable Order. You no longer fight mere rivals. You face an unstoppable definition of peace. How do you fight an army whose creed is order? How reason with an Emperor who deems your freedom a disease? The architect of the First World, driven by unshakeable conviction, has returned to erase yours. The era of the Eternal Emperor dawns anew.

