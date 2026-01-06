Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Has Unveiled The Massive Version 4.2 Update

PUBG Mobile has revealed the grander details about a new massive update coming out this week, as Version 4.2 drops tomorrow

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Version 4.2 introduces the Primewood Genesis mode with living flora and unique map events.

New features include Barkle companion, Bramblewood Scorpion vehicle, and powerful Prime Eye abilities.

Major Classic mode updates offer weapon balancing, cooperative climbing, and enhanced battle controls.

Season 28 brings new honor progression, themed rewards, exclusive items, and special event challenges.

Krafton has a new massive update available for PUBG Mobile, as they have kicked off the year with a ton of new content. The theme going into this one is Primewood Genesis, and as you can see here, it basically makes the maps a new living garden. Emphasis on the living as a lot of the flora and fauna here do not like you being in it, and will basically work to eradicate you from the map while you're trying to survive other players. We have a massive list of dev notes below outlining what will be available when the app launches today.

PUBG Mobile – Version 4.2

The Version 4.2 Update welcomes players into the brand new Primewood Genesis themed mode. The Arborum Sanctuary, available across Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, introduces a living battlefield reshaped by the Primewood's awakening, with urban areas overgrown with mystical flora as danger blooms alongside opportunity. Players can unlock vine-wrapped crates by destroying Infected Flora, and visit the Corrupting Swamp to destroy Corrupting Flowers to help purify the Primewood.

On Erangel and Livik maps, players can ally with Barkle, a loyal treant guardian who fights, protects and rescues players, while Buds planted across matches grow into contested Fruits that yield supplies or summon Barkle himself. As players work together to purify the land, the Primewood revives, unlocking two items, Targeting Vines and the Bramblewood Scorpion vehicle. Targeting Vines create a temporary protective barrier before launching controllable vines that can restrain enemies or vehicles, forcing them to break free or rely on teammates. The Bramblewood Scorpion vehicle, made out of foliage, can carry up to two players, burrow rapidly into the ground to grant temporary immunity to attacks, launch Spike Bombs, and cause further damage through a Pincer Strike and Launch Slide.

Also available in the new themed gameplay mode thePrime Eye, found in the Primewood Heart, grants wielders a birds-eye view of the island as well as powerful skills to create barriers, teleport, heal, and deploy a Corrupting Flower. Florawings let players sprout floral wings that enable dashes, low- and high-altitude flight, and a pollen flash that briefly blinds enemies.

The latest World Of Wonder updates in Version 4.2 bring massive enhancements to creativity, collaboration, and gameplay management. The upgraded AI Smart Assistant now supports animation generation from videos, grouped object creation from text prompts, and a resizable floating window, significantly streamlining the entire creative workflow. Players can now integrate PvE enemies such as Corrupting Flowers with advanced AI skills, and utilise items like, Vine Manipulation, Explosive Bow, and Sticky Bomb to enrich combat scenarios..Templates and tag systems have also been refined for easier navigation, whilst auto-translate and share/challenge features now offer better efficiency and social interactivity.

Home mode updates bring the elegant Rose Mansion style to life, with new Home Lucky Spin Style, Craftman's Pass, and Home Style. Alongside a new Parking Lot Gameplay Season, players can also participate in the Home Competition, creating and voting on dream Homes to earn points, rewards, and cash prizes, while Home Style Voting adds a community-driven design element.

Version 4.2 also brings a selection of updates to Classic mode. Players can now team up in the Training Grounds, and a refined firearm balance increases damage for 7.62mm weapons, while shotguns receive slightly reduced damage and more scattered spread for fairer close-range encounters. Several battle improvements enhance moment-to-moment control, including automatic parachute cutting if stuck on landing, weapon-specific 4x scope crosshairs, faster throwable chaining and canceling, and more stable prone combat with smoother turning. A major basic combat update introduces cooperative climbing, allowing players to climb to previously unreachable places, alongside overall climbing responsiveness improvements to allow for smoother gameplay and improved camera movement.

The new Fabled melee weapon, Glacix Arbiter, makes its debut in Metro Royale Chapter 30, carrying over between seasons and even allowing players to gift one to a friend. The update also introduces a range of new season collectibles, alongside balance changes, and valuable loot. Damage has been increased for several 7.62mm rifles, and the FAMAS can now equip rifle magazines. New sellable items, Vine Crates, a mutant plant boss, and improved item quality displays round out the update with more rewarding encounters.

The 2026H1 Season Series introduces a comprehensive honor and progression system spanning half a year, designed to reward consistent high-level performance across multiple seasons. Players can earn the Season Series Medal, featuring customizable components like the Core Gem, Central Chassis, Border Light, and Star Halo, each reflecting perseverance, activity, skill, and technique. Continuous Challenges reward players for maintaining top-tier performance each season, while Trial Challenges let players accumulate points to upgrade medals and earn Season Series Tokens. These tokens can be redeemed in the Season Series Treasury for exclusive rewards, including reruns of limited items.

Season 28 updates include a new themed rating protection event, lowered Path of Glory requirements, and tier-specific rewards from Platinum to Ace Dominator. The Promotion Match system now offers a challenging path to Ace and above, requiring consecutive top rankings in TPP Squad and providing upgraded Glory Badges to track achievements. Ultimate Royale expands to Sanhok with scaled matches and rating protections for early games, while Casual Season encourages participation in unranked, Arcade, and Home modes, offering tier-based rewards and syncing progress with Classic Season.

Players can also look forward to the return of Anniversary and April Fools items in Version 4.2, alongside Crazy Chicken Day where players can rank up with friends enjoying rating protection, bonus points, double challenge points, and no tier limits in Ranked matches, alongside the return of the Skyhigh Spectacle themed mode, plus an exciting new collaboration with an iconic series coming soon to PUBG MOBILE – stay tuned for more details!

