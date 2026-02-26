Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color, Game Devs Of Color Expo

Game Devs of Color Expo 2026 Returns This September

Early details for the Game Devs of Color Expo 2026 have been revealed as the onlone convention makes a return this September

Article Summary Game Devs of Color Expo 2026 takes place online from September 22-25, celebrating its 11th year.

Applications for panels, speakers, and game showcases are open now through mid-April and early June.

Developers can submit games for the Direct and Steam Sale with no exhibition or submission fees required.

Ticket options range from $25 to $75, with grants available for selected participants and game creators.

Organizers for the Game Devs of Color Expo have confirmed that the event will return this September with its usual online format. The event is in the early stages of planning, but we know for a fact that it will take place from September 22-25, completely online, as they are inviting people to sign up as participants and buy tickets. We have the details for all of that below, as more information and applications for participants, the Direct livestream, and the Steam Sale can be found on their website.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2026 – Registration

From today until April 18, submissions are open for panels, speakers, and interviews with game developers. Gaming industry professionals and developers are welcomed to apply for an opportunity to share their experiences, work, and expertise. Once selected, speakers are compensated, and all participants are considered to receive a GDoCExpo grant. The organization has awarded over $450K in project funding to grant recipients. Additionally, GDoCExpo is accepting game submissions for the Direct game showcase and Steam Sale until June 5. There are no exhibition or submission fees for developers. The ticket tiers are as follows:

$25: Affordable Pass

$50: Standard Pass

$75: Supporter Pass

"2026 is the Game Devs of Color Expo's 11th year. Considering all the recent attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion, our mission is more critical than ever," said Catt Small, Executive Director of Game Devs of Color. "We are committed to continuing the fight for a better games industry, and we are excited to facilitate another year of the most invigorating conversations possible. If you have a unique perspective to share, please apply to speak or show your game."

Since 2016, GDoCExpo has been committed to its mission of resourcing and empowering game developers of color by cultivating an inclusive space that promotes the sharing of information, creativity, and industry opportunities, inspiring minds, insightful conversations, and lasting connections.

