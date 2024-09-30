Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days To Release a Free Demo

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days has a new free demo on the way in a few weeks, giving you a taste of the game ahead of its 2025 release

Article Summary Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days demo drops on Steam October 28, 2024, ahead of its 2025 release.

Set in Walton City, Texas, during a 1980 zombie outbreak; survival through resource management is key.

Players must balance group morale, scavenge resources, and avoid overwhelming zombie clusters.

Engage in dynamic, evolving gameplay where tough decisions can alter each playthrough.

Indie game developer and publisher PikPok has confirmed that Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is getting a free demo in time for Halloween. The team confirmed that they will launch a demo on Steam, providing a small intro to the game and what you can experience while they continue to work on it for a 2025 release. Along with the news came a new trailer showing what the current build looks like for the side-scrolling shelter survival game. Enjoy the trailer as the demo arrives on October 28, 2024.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

Texas, 1980. Walton City is a sprawling, coastal metropolis in the grip of a scorching heatwave and crippling economic crisis. Everything changes when an unstoppable zombie outbreak reaches US shores. Walton City is soon overrun by hordes of the undead, the few remaining survivors cut off from any chance of outside help. Forced to band together, these everyday people must make their way to a rumored safe zone outside of the city and their only chance of survival.

Gather a group of ordinary people who have been left shaken by the sudden zombie outbreak that has devastated their city. Establish upgradable shelters to house your survivors and protect them from the zombie threat — but remember that no barriers can keep them out forever. Keep moving from refuge to refuge to stay one step ahead of the encroaching zombie hordes. As their numbers grow, parts of Walton City will become more difficult to scavenge, or completely uninhabitable. Balance the physical and psychological needs of the group, and try to maintain order when fear and paranoia set in. Creep through the remains of Walton City to scavenge precious resources, risking the life of each survivor as they encounter both zombie and human threats. Stealth is key — one loud noise could alert an overwhelming zombie cluster. Choose whether to engage in brutal combat or run from a fight.

