Control Is Getting A Multiplayer Spinoff From 505 Games

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment announced today that they have a spinoff coming of the popular action-adventure game Control. The announcement came down on Remedy's website in an open letter from the game's director, Mikael Kasurinen. Currently titled Project Condor, the new game already has €25m as the two companies will be co-publishing the game for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5. We have a snippet of the letter below as we don't yet have a window of when the game will even be shown off, let alone released. But it's cool to know there's a fresh new project on the way for the franchise.

today Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games announced that we have signed a new game, codenamed Condor, which is a spin-off set to expand the world we kicked off with Control. I want to take a moment to talk about the world of Control and our plans a bit more.

First, I want to thank everyone who's helped in making Control the success it is today, especially all the fans who love to step into the worlds we create. As a Game Director, it has been humbling to see the love and enthusiasm that the game instills, and I hope that during the time of COVID, Control has brought excitement and a hearty dose of strangeness into your lives. Control is first and foremost a world, a place for multitudes of stories, events, and characters. A place where unexpected, strange, and extraordinary things occur. We kicked it off with Jesse's entry into the Oldest House, but there is more to this world. Oh, so much more.

And Project Condor will be an expression of that.

I love multiplayer games. In the glorious 90s (yes, I'm a true 90s kid) me and three friends of mine hooked our PCs into a local network. We were about to have the first LAN of our lives. I was excited to try out multiplayer with a little shareware game called Doom. When we finally managed to get everything up and running, we fired up a co-op session and tackled E1M1 together. And it was a blast.

The familiar world felt so different when you entered it together with your friends. It changed everything. In my professional career, I have focused almost solely on single-player experiences. Making the world revolve around one player allows an incomparable power fantasy, a total immersion of being somewhere else, anyone else. But there is another side to games. A social, collective experience which you share with other people, your friends. And there's something about that sharing that can elevate it into an experience that is impossible to achieve alone.