Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022

New Ultra Beasts are out in Pokémon GO! Kartana and Celesteela are in Tier Five raids just in time for tomorrow's Raid Hour and this week's upcoming Test Your Mettle event. Kartana and Celesteela will be regional, but players will be able to access them out-of-region through remote raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Kartana, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Kartana's 100% IVs in Pokémon GO.

Top Kartana Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blat Burn

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kartana can be defeated with two trainers due to its double-weakness to Fire-types as a dual Grass/Steel-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Kartana cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!