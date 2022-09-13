Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022
New Ultra Beasts are out in Pokémon GO! Kartana and Celesteela are in Tier Five raids just in time for tomorrow's Raid Hour and this week's upcoming Test Your Mettle event. Kartana and Celesteela will be regional, but players will be able to access them out-of-region through remote raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Kartana, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Kartana's 100% IVs in Pokémon GO.
Top Kartana Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kartana counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blat Burn
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Kartana can be defeated with two trainers due to its double-weakness to Fire-types as a dual Grass/Steel-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Kartana cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!