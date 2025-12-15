Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flyhigh Works, Neko Station, Sunny Syrup Studio

Cozy Pixel Art Game Neko Station Announced for Steam

Get cat passengers where they need to go on your special train around the city in Neko Station, coming to Steam sometime in the future

Article Summary Neko Station is a cozy 2D pixel art game where you manage a train filled with adorable cat passengers.

Customize your train with unique furniture to attract and care for cats, each with distinct preferences.

Interact by petting, feeding, and photographing cats to build bonds and unlock rare feline visitors.

Enjoy a relaxing idle experience with endless decorations, hidden secrets, and a charming cat-filled world.

Indie game developer Sunny Syrup Studio and publisher Flyhigh Works have revealed their latest game on the way with Neko Station. This is a cozy 2D Pixel Art desktop title in which you are the conductor of a cat train that carries passengers all around the city. You'll decorate it to make it comfortable and appealing for passengers to ride on, including selecting furniture and amenities that will keep them engaged and make the ride pass more quickly. Oh, and you'll see a ton of feline customers of all shapes and sizes ride the train. The title has no set release date yet, but you can check out more in the trailer above and the details from the devs below.

Neko Station

Ever dreamed of owning your own train… that's completely filled with cats? Neko Station is a 2D Pixel Art Cozy Desktop Idle game that transforms your screen into an adorable, moving cat paradise! In this game, you take on the role of a cat train manager. Your duty is to travel to various stations, picking up a wide array of feline customers waiting to board your special, customized train. Attracting feline clients isn't just about showing up. You must decorate your train cars with a huge selection of cute furniture and decorations. Each cat has its own unique preferences! Some might love a soft cushion, others a scratching post, and some might just want a simple cardboard box. The right layout will attract different types of cats, and maybe even rare, special ones!

Once the cats are aboard, it's time to interact! You can:

Pet them: Show your affection and help them relax.

Show your affection and help them relax. Feed them: Offer delicious treats to build your relationship.

Offer delicious treats to build your relationship. Take Photos: Capture their adorable moments for your collection.

The better you care for them, the deeper your bond will become. Beyond decorations, the stations you visit also influence which cats will appear. Pay close attention! You might find special cats in unique costumes or even legendary felines waiting to be discovered, all depending on your train's setup and destination.

A Relaxing Idle Experience: Runs comfortably on your desktop. Let the train run and watch the cats come and go.

Runs comfortably on your desktop. Let the train run and watch the cats come and go. Adorable Pixel Art: Enjoy a heartwarming and charming 2D pixel art style.

Enjoy a heartwarming and charming 2D pixel art style. Endless Decoration: Choose from hundreds of furniture items to create a one-of-a-kind train.

Choose from hundreds of furniture items to create a one-of-a-kind train. A Wide Variety of Cats: Meet countless cats of different breeds, each with unique personalities and preferences.

Meet countless cats of different breeds, each with unique personalities and preferences. Relationship System: Pet, feed, and photograph your way to friendship with every cat.

Pet, feed, and photograph your way to friendship with every cat. Discovery & Secrets: Find special cats tied to specific decorations and stations.

