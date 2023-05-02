Convergence: A League Of Legends Story Releases New Story Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Convergence: A League Of Legends Story as Riot Forge gives us a better look at the story to come.

Riot Forge and Double Stallion Games have released a new story trailer this week, giving a better look at Convergence: A League Of Legends Story. In case you haven't seen this game yet, the team has created a new 2D action platformer with a unique art style to the LoL franchise that focuses on fast-paced, dynamic combat and a unique exploration system, all of which has been granted to you via Ekko's ability to travel in space and time. The trailer delves more into that storyline as we catch the character exploring a different aspect of the franchise's lore. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released on May 23rd for all three major consoles, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

"Play as a young Ekko and realize the full potential of one of League's fan-favorite Champions. Discover different environments with parkour-style traversal while you level up a variety of combat and time abilities to defeat a wide range of enemies in Zaun. Rewind the Past, Control the Future – Explore and traverse through the spectacular city of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious device to manipulate time, in this story-driven action platformer. Play as a young Ekko and realize the full potential of one of League's fan-favorite Champions. Discover different environments with parkour-style traversal while you level up a variety of combat and time abilities to defeat a wide range of enemies in Zaun."

"Activate Ekko's Zero Drive to turn back time. Then, use your knowledge of the future to adapt your approach to any challenge and get the jump on your enemies. Fluid, dynamic combat rewards precise timing and positioning. Run, leap, and slide your way through the streets of Zaun. Meet champions, face down enemies, and locate never-before-seen sides of the Undercity. Encounter League of Legends champions like you've never seen them before. Unlock new abilities and face rivals in a series of explosive battles to learn who's with you, and who's against you."