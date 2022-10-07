Cookie Run: Kingdom Announces BTS-Themed Global Riddle Challenge

Mobile publisher Devsisters has announced Cookie Run: Kingdom will launch a BTS-themed event with the Global Riddle Challenge. This particular event will be the biggest online and offline interactive showcase of the entire "Braver Together" crossover between BTS and the game. With this challenge, fans across the globe will be given emoji hints on the game's social media channels and are encouraged to find keywords hidden on billboards in cities worldwide. Yes, actual physical locations around the world including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, and Canada. Here's more on the event itself.

"The challenge will begin with a message from BTS during the production of "The Tales of Bangtan Kingdom." Fans must find the correct locations based on a series of emojis released on Cookie Run: Kingdom's official social media accounts. Then, fans worldwide must work together to find the locations of billboards for hidden keywords. When all the keywords are collected, a code for in-game rewards and an exclusive art book will be revealed."

"Since the challenge's launch, photos and hints have been rapidly spreading across social media with fans coming together worldwide. These riddles will be revealed one by one every day until October 12. 3D billboard ads at COEX in Seoul, Times Square in New York, and Shinjuku Cross Vision in Tokyo are also underway. Accompanied by GingerBrave, BTS Cookies will dance to BTS' "Dynamite" to celebrate the collaboration."

While this is pretty cool, you have to assume the participation will be a bit limited. Will they have one in Times Square? Most likely! But are they gonna have one in Omaha, Nebraska? Probably not. So if you're in a densely populated city where this could take place, we wish you luck in the event. For everyone else, we'll just have to kick back and watch he action.