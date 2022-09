Cookie Run: Kingdom Developer Announces TwitchCon Plans

At Devsisters' booth #1845, TwitchCon-goers will get the chance to enjoy a host of activities including the opportunity to experience hands-on gameplay for Cookie Run: Kingdom, Cookie Run: OvenBreak and Brixity along with special presentations by the developers to share updates on Dead Cide Club, Brixity, and Cookie Run: Kingdom. A full breakdown of activities include:

Devsisters , developers behind Cookie Run: Kingdom, Dead Cide Club, and Brixity, have announced their TwitchCon plans. The company is planning to hold a number of events at its booth this year, including several giveaways, meet and greets, presentations, and more. We have the full calendar below along with details of what they have in mind.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.