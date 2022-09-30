Cookie Run: Kingdom Developer Announces TwitchCon Plans

Devsisters, developers behind Cookie Run: Kingdom, Dead Cide Club, and Brixity, have announced their TwitchCon plans. The company is planning to hold a number of events at its booth this year, including several giveaways, meet and greets, presentations, and more. We have the full calendar below along with details of what they have in mind.

At Devsisters' booth #1845, TwitchCon-goers will get the chance to enjoy a host of activities including the opportunity to experience hands-on gameplay for Cookie Run: Kingdom, Cookie Run: OvenBreak and Brixity along with special presentations by the developers to share updates on Dead Cide Club, Brixity, and Cookie Run: Kingdom. A full breakdown of activities include: Special Booth Presentations – Game developers will hold daily presentations on Devsisters and their roster of games, providing updates and unveiling new features. Presentations include: Cookie Run: Kingdom (Story, Characters, and Worldbuilding), Dead Cide Club and Cookie Run: OvenSmash (Press A), Building a New World (Brix By Brix (Brixity), Creating Content (One Idea at a Time), and Building Community: Memes, Dreams, and Silly Little Things That Build Community.

