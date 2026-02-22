Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch, Ocean Drive Studio

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch Releases Patch 1.3

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch has been given a new patch, giving players the new Quick Expeditions and Phantom Arena additions

Phantom Arena introduces new battles, Side Challenges, and the option to use saved party builds

Enemy Mastery Slider now lets you adjust enemy difficulty for both expeditions and Phantom Arena

Experience turn-based tactical combat, story-driven encounters, and character-driven exploration

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have released a new patch this past week for Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch. Patch 1.3 brings with it some fun additions to the game, including the new Quick Expeditions option, new Phantom Arena, and a ton of quality-of-life improvements. We have some of the dev notes and the trailer here, as you can read the full patch notes on Steam.

Patch 1.3

This update brings new Quick Expeditions to Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch, allowing players to jump into shorter runs of the game with fewer battles and events. Quick Expeditions are unlocked after finishing Act 3 for the first time, and can be toggled from the Set Out screen, giving players a new fast-paced experience for bite-sized turn-based tactics sessions. The new update also adds the Phantom Arena, a brand new mode where players can save their party build from a previously completed expedition, and take it into fresh combat scenarios, with new Side Challenges and rewards on offer. Finally, enemy difficulty can now be adjusted in both Phantom Arena and expeditions using the Enemy Mastery Slider, letting players set the enemy challenge level without it being tied to Trial conditions. Changing the Enemy Mastery levels affects all enemy stats except for their movement.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

A remote island besieged by the dead. A shipwrecked traveler plagued by lost memories. A mysterious witch in a realm between life and death. Her motives are hazy. But the offer is simple: become her champion and bring hell to her enemies. In exchange, you'll gain a power others would kill for: The chance to live again. Now, cast headlong into a power struggle that threatens to upend the world, it's up to you to assemble your party, blaze a trail, and uncover the memories of your former life.

Craft your moves and crush your foes with crunchy grid-based combat that's fast and mean. Face off against a variety of enemies, from crazed Imperial cultists to the flesh-hungry Fallen, most of whom will wreck your day before you can blink. That is unless you take advantage of all the tools at your disposal: persistent upgrades, environmental hazards, elemental interactions, weapon affinities, skill synergies, and more! The road to your enemies' door is long and treacherous, and no two journeys are alike. Choose your path and navigate choice-driven random encounters that can either lend you the advantage or rip it cruelly away.

As you journey across the island, you'll meet a crew of misfits and killers battling demons of their own. Grow your bonds, learn their stories, and help them regain the things they've lost. But it's not all about other people. Each time you die, you'll also collect new shards of your own memory and slowly piece together the puzzle of the life you lost… and the man you came here searching for…

