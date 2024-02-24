Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Beholder: Conductor

Beholder: Conductor Announced For Steam Release This Year

Beholder: Conductor will be an all-new addition to the franchise that serves as a stand-alone story not tied to any previous games.

Article Summary Alawar announces Beholder: Conductor, a stand-alone strategic sim, releasing in 2024 on Steam.

Set entirely on a train, players make key decisions affecting passengers and crew.

Beholder: Conductor gameplay involves monitoring, reporting, and handling fare-evaders.

Players can move up the train ranks, complete secret missions, and juggle moral choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar announced their latest game, Beholder: Conductor, will be coming out sometime this year. This is an all-new strategic, choice-based political sim that plays off the previous entries in the series but doesn't tie into the story from past games. This is more of a stand-alone story that takes place entirely on a train, as you will decide the fate of the passengers and your fellow train employees as you make difficult decisions, either staying clean or using people to get to the top. You can check out the trailer here, as the game will be out sometime in 2024.

Beholder: Conductor

The Ministry has appointed you as a conductor on the Determination Bringer. Welcome aboard the legendary train, which all the citizens of our vast country are happy to see in their cities. Your responsibilities are maintaining order in the carriage assigned to you and assisting passengers along the way. Your tools are reporting, intimidation, searches, and ejection. Remember: the conductor is always right.

Monitor the Passengers – Carefully monitor everyone who enters the carriage and decide what to do with fare-evaders. They can either be dropped off, handed over to the peacekeepers, or you can turn a blind eye to their violation for a bribe or out of the kindness of your heart. You will have to deal with different passengers. Observe and report all suspicious, unauthorized, and basically any activity. Search the baggage and call the police if you find prohibited items. Or take emergency measures yourself – the conductor has many illegal powers, so use them wisely. It's up to you to decide what to do.

– Carefully monitor everyone who enters the carriage and decide what to do with fare-evaders. They can either be dropped off, handed over to the peacekeepers, or you can turn a blind eye to their violation for a bribe or out of the kindness of your heart. You will have to deal with different passengers. Observe and report all suspicious, unauthorized, and basically any activity. Search the baggage and call the police if you find prohibited items. Or take emergency measures yourself – the conductor has many illegal powers, so use them wisely. It's up to you to decide what to do. Move Up the Train – Gain access to the dining car or VIP compartments and carriages where high-ranking officials and big industrialists ride. There are rumors that in their cabins, they often do truly disgusting things, but they are also willing to pay substantial money for silence. Do not forget to keep an eye on your colleagues and report their accepting bribes or transporting banned goods. The Ministry will not let your dedication go unnoticed.

– Gain access to the dining car or VIP compartments and carriages where high-ranking officials and big industrialists ride. There are rumors that in their cabins, they often do truly disgusting things, but they are also willing to pay substantial money for silence. Do not forget to keep an eye on your colleagues and report their accepting bribes or transporting banned goods. The Ministry will not let your dedication go unnoticed. Complete Secret Missions – Earn the trust of higher-ups in order to receive special assignments. Their level of secrecy will depend on your loyalty, and completion will be rewarded with a bonus or even a promotion. You will also encounter smugglers — transporting their packages along the route is risky, but profitable.

