Cooler Master Unveils New Line Of Gaming Chairs Cooler Master has come out with three different models of gaming chairs from their Calibur line, giving you a few options for comfort.

Cooler Master revealed a new line of gaming chairs this week, as they have three different choices depending on the kind of setup you want. The three designs are a part of the Caliber series, as they have the top-of-the-line in the X2, the mid-tier with the R3, and the standard version in the E1. Each with different features to provide different levels of comfort and different price points depending on what you can afford. You can read about all three models below as they are available now.

A premium gaming chair offering a range of high-end features and upgraded comfort. It features a larger size than previous models, with a 1.5cm thicker seat base, and ultra-soft memory foam that dynamically contours to your body. The chair also has 4D armrests, providing lift, swing, forward and sideways panning, and the ability to glide effortlessly on any floor with the premium 75mm silent casters. The Caliber X2's premium construction uses unibody cold molded foam and a steel frame structural design for superior shape retention and long-lasting comfort. Additionally, the chair is equipped with an adjustable headrest and lumbar support for an improved ergonomic fit for all users.

Improved comfort featuring ultra-comfortable memory foam head and lumbar pillows

Better ergonomics with a larger headrest and wide area lumber support

11% thicker seat base

Full-body Synthetic Performance PU materials

Cold molded foam and a Steel Frame structure make for superior shape retention

Premium 4D Armrest with lift, swing, forward, and sideways panning

180° seat recline for maximum relaxation

Class4 Gas Spring for precision seat height adjustability

75mm large silent wheel casters for effortless gliding

An update to the renowned R2, the Caliber R3 offers a new stand-out look, improved comfort, and ergonomics. It features an upgraded headrest and lumbar support, ultra-soft memory foam that dynamically contours to your body, and a 1.5cm thicker seat base than the previous model. The Caliber R3 also uses a class-leading steel frame structural design for years of use and is equipped with upgraded 2D armrests and height adjustable gas lift. The chair is designed for upgraded comfort and style, using premium materials and an ergonomic design that is perfect for long hours of work or gaming.

Upgraded headrest and lumbar support

Ultra-soft memory foam that dynamically contours to the body

16% thicker seat base

Matching Synthetic Performance PU materials

Class4 Gas Spring for precision seat height adjustability

2D Armrest with lift and angle

Strong Steel Frame structure and base support

A value-focused gaming chair offering comfort and ergonomic features. The chair features breathable PU material for maximum comfort for all body types and an ergonomic design with a reclining backrest and height-adjustable gas lift. Despite its lower price point, the Caliber E1 still offers a high level of comfort, with the breathable PU material ensuring you feel cool and energized at all times.

Breathable PU materials

Head and lumbar pillow support

Reclining backrest with adjustable tilt tension

Height adjustable gas