Copa City Confirms Release Date Set For March 2026

Copa City finally has a release date, but its further out than expected as it arrives next March, partially due to a new crowdfunding effort

Organize football events in three real-world cities, starting with Warsaw and Berlin.

Invite licensed clubs like Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Flamengo for authentic football experiences.

Manage planning, logistics, and fan emotions to create unforgettable matchday events in the city.

Indie game developer and publisher Triple Espresso has dropped a new trailer and a release date for Copa City, but we're going to be waiting a while to see it come out. The shorthand is that the game will be coming out on March 26, 2026, which is a lot father out than some were hoping it would be to see the football sim title. The other news is that they plan to get more money for this title through crowdfunding, which will be happening soon. Enjoy the trailer as we now wait out the next nine months.

Copa City

During a high-stakes match, you have the city and its infrastructure in your hands. Take charge of the entire preparation process for the game, wielding full decision-making power. Plan routes, manage logistics, and prepare for the arrival of the clubs and their fans. However, exercise caution, as each city, match, and football club has its unique characteristics and needs. Stay vigilant and overcome challenges under time pressure to ensure the football event proceeds smoothly. Your success will be determined by your ability to organize both the logistical and emotional aspects of the match. So, kickstart the event, get the city ready, and find out if you have what it takes to create unforgettable emotions on the field!

Organize football events in three real-world cities, recognizable by their landmarks. Start in Warsaw, Poland, and Berlin, Germany! Another city will be revealed soon. You will invite two out of six licensed football clubs to the city, an elite and diverse selection, which includes Arsenal FC, FC Bayern Munchen, and CR Flamengo. They come along with unique colors, chants, features, and fan behaviors for an authentic atmosphere. But nothing comes easy. You need to ensure both safety and fun for spectators, taking into account the challenges that come with each club. Make the city gradually surrender to the irresistible charm of the football fiesta. It's only up to you and your decisions to provide people with emotions that will culminate at the first whistle but ensure that even the city residents who are not a part of the event have a good experience.

Keep in mind that beyond meticulous planning and logistics, the true heart of football event organization lies within the emotions that happen during the match. Make it fun for everyone. Before you can hear the loud roars of the fans, your role is to ensure that the event happens in the first place! Take control of the city, adapt urban space, set up fan zones, take care of the media facilities, properly display official sponsors, and plan the logistics to ensure that fans and teams arrive at the stadium on time. You have full decision-making ability, which will influence the events before the match. Do you have what it takes?

