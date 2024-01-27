Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Core Keeper, Fireshine Games, Pugstorm

Core Keeper Reveals New Seasonal Event For The Lunar New Year

Fireshine Games will look to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Core Keeper, as the Early Access game is getting a custom event.

Article Summary Core Keeper announces Lunar New Year event from Jan 31 to Feb 13.

Event includes a hunt for Lucky Coins, new items, and a Dragon Mask.

Update brings quality-of-life improvements and Discord Rich Presence.

Explore, build, and adventure with friends in this sandbox game.

Indie game developer Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games have revealed a new Lunar New Year event will be added to Core Keeper. The game is still sitting in Early Access on Steam for the moment, but that doesn't mean the devs can't have a little fun with the game while they finish it up. This will basically give players something fun to do for a few weeks, as the event kicks off on January 31 and runs all the way until February 13. We have more details about it below and a new trailer showing it off before it launches on Wednesday.

Core Keeper – Lunar New Year 2024

Core Keeper's Lunar New Year Event to go on the hunt for lost red envelopes, filled with Lucky Coins that can be traded for a range of new items, including decorative Paper Lanterns, Mystic Knot Tassels, Wall Paper Lanterns, Guardian Beast Statues, and a brand new piece of headgear – the Dragon Mask. Alternatively, keep the coins for yourself to display them proudly in your underground base! The update also includes a range of fan-requested quality-of-life improvements, including major changes to wall & floor tiles to streamline building and customization, improvements to chests and planter boxes, additional performance optimizations and more. Plus, Discord users can now make use of Rich Presence to display their current Core Keeper game activity and party size directly on their Discord profile.

Core Keeper is an award-winning 1-8 player mining sandbox adventure where your choices shape an epic journey. Harvest relics and resources to build your base, craft advanced tools, and explore a dynamically evolving world waiting to be unearthed. Level up your skills, defeat legendary Titans, and unveil the power of the Core. Discover creatures, treasure, and trinkets, grow your garden, fish in mysterious waters, master recipes, drive vehicles, hatch pets, encounter the Cavelings, and carve out your own unique world solo or with friends in an enchanting underground adventure.

