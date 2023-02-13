CORSAIR Launches HS65 & HS55 Wireless Gaming Headsets If you're looking for a new gaming headset, CORSAIR has just added two new models to their line with the HS65 and the HS55.

CORSAIR has released two new wireless gaming headsets this week for you to get the best audio from with the HS65 and HS55 models. Both of these have been designed to be high-performance and lightweight, with a price tag that will hopefully be affordable to more frugal gamers. The HS55 is going for $100, while the HS65 is going for $120. We got more info and images below as both of them are available right now.

The HS65 WIRELESS creates dynamic personal audio with integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology. Conveniently accessible in CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID uses a quick sound test to find your unique listening preferences and create a personalized audio EQ profile that fine-tunes your audio experience. Combine that with Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, and you have professional-grade sound without paying a premium. With the HS65 WIRELESS, you can play and listen completely untethered, with 24 hours of battery life to continue gaming sessions without worrying about your headset's lifespan. Additional Bluetooth enables mobile chat, phone calls, and gaming audio on even more devices. Thanks to an omnidirectional mic that clearly captures your voice with nearly zero wireless lag, you can interact with games and the people you play them with as reliably as ever."

"Quality and reliability extend to the HS65 WIRELESS' distinctive design, showcasing sturdy reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grill ear cups. Plush leatherette memory foam ear pads and a cushioned headband contribute to an exquisite listening experience you will want to revisit again and again. Weighing just 275g, the HS65 WIRELESS rests easily on your head as you sit back and relax to games and music. With immersive sound and an unbelievably lightweight frame, the HS65 WIRELESS puts you in the game with wireless audio you can enjoy all day and all night. Also launching today is the HS55 WIRELESS, delivering a lightweight fit at just 266g, low-latency wireless connection options, and long battery life. With Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound and superior all-day comfort, you can press play on great sound, free from wires."