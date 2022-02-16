CORSAIR Officially Launches 5000T RGB Mid-Tower Case

CORSAIR revealed a brand new tower case this week that's officially on the market as you can snag the 5000T RGB Mid-Tower Case. The company basically threw in a couple of improvements to this design as they have thrown in their own unique contoured design, which you can get in either black or white, along with 208 individually addressable RGB LEDs. The design has also been given high-airflow mesh panels and additional room for up to two simultaneous 360mm radiators. We have more info on it below, but you can purchase this today via the company's website starting at $400.

The 5000T RGB's stunning light show comes from 160 individually addressable RGB LEDs in the built-in light strips that surround your hardware on three sides, and 48 across the three included CORSAIR LL120 RGB fans. This setup comes pre-wired and ready to go right out of the box thanks to an included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, delivering precise fan speed control for up to six PWM fans and detailed system monitoring, in addition to unparalleled lighting control.

The 5000T RGB features the clean design and builder-friendly features to help you get the most out of today's most powerful components. A spacious interior can accommodate up to ten 120mm fans or multiple 360mm radiators, made possible by a convenient motherboard tray that enables side-mounted cooling configurations. This is complemented by removable front and roof mesh panels, providing plentiful airflow to any system built inside.

For enthusiasts seeking even more RGB lighting to set their case apart, today also sees the launch of CORSAIR iCUE LC100 Case Accent Lighting Panels. LC100 kits let you unleash your creativity by configuring your own custom layouts of up to 18 interconnected triangular RGB tiles inside or outside your case. LC100 attaches magnetically to any steel surface, and comes with special low-profile connectors and hinges for attachment at varying angles – making spectacular three-dimensional layouts possible. LC100 Starter Kits include a CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller so you can immediately synchronize your case lighting with the rest of your iCUE setup, while Expansion Kits add nine more panels for even more sprawling, mesmerizing configurations.