CORSAIR Reveals HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

CORSAIR revealed a brand new piece of gaming gear this morning with the announcement of the HS80 RGB Wireless Gaming Headset. This one slightly improves on the previous model as they offer up gamers top wireless tech, a better and much more comfortable new design, durable construction, and a refined style. We have the full details on the headset below as it is currently for sale through their website and select retailers for $150.

Multiple connection options make the HS80 RGB Wireless a great choice for both PC and console gamers. Connecting to your PC using CORSAIR Slipstream Wireless technology, the HS80 RGB Wireless boasts 24bit audio along with a strong, unwavering signal that lets you play completely untethered from anywhere in the room with a range of up to 60ft. For unrivaled convenience, connect up to three Slipstream Wireless-compatible CORSAIR devices – headset, keyboard, and mouse – with a single USB receiver, making a full wireless setup easy, simple, and hassle-free.

If you're looking for the highest quality sound, plug in via USB to enable true high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio and hear the minute details in games, films, or music that you've been missing. The HS80 RGB Wireless also connects to PS5 / PS4 consoles with the included USB wireless adapter, and is fully compatible with PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech for couch-ready high-quality gaming audio. A new floating headband design offers a stress-free listening experience, paired with memory foam ear pads for comfort that lasts all day – with 20 hours of wireless battery life to match. The HS80 RGB Wireless is durably constructed, featuring a modern new design that's reinforced by lightweight aluminum.

With Dolby Atmos on PC, the HS80 RGB Wireless delivers precise spatial audio, placing sounds three-dimensionally to help you pinpoint the opposition or immerse yourself in the mix. Complementing this captivating listening experience, a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone picks up your voice with the utmost clarity, ensuring reliable communication with your teammates.