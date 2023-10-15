Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gaming mouse, M75 AIR Wireless

CORSAIR Reveals M75 AIR Wireless Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR dropped a new gaming mouse ahead of the holidays, as you can now get the M75 AIR Wireless Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse.

CORSAIR revealed a brand new gaming mouse this week as they showed off the M75 AIR Wireless Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse. Designed specifically to cater to content creators and esports players, this is the biggest achievement in their ultra-lightweight wireless mouse designs. Especially if you're planning to play FPS titles. They have given it a sleek shape for maximum comfort and control and loaded up with the usual array of items the company prides itself on when it comes to performance. We have more info and a trailer for it from the company here, as you can buy it now in time for the holidays for $150.

"With its symmetrical shape meticulously crafted from the ground up, M75 AIR ascends to the pinnacle of competitive mouse design. Through a rigorous process, every contour, outline, and button placement was diligently reworked until the optimal shape took form. At 60g, nothing weighs the ultra-light M75 AIR down, so you can move as nimbly as possible. Anything not absolutely essential for competitive FPS play was excluded, resulting in CORSAIR's lightest gaming mouse to date. Serious gamers will clamor to experience M75 AIR's extraordinary combination of shape and lightness firsthand. With M75 AIR, moving and aiming is as easy as a simple flick – opponents won't know what hit them. 100% PTFE mouse feet provide an incredibly smooth glide on any playing surface, letting nothing come between you and impressive mouse sweeps and maneuvers. An ultra-precise CORSAIR Marksman 26K DPI optical sensor tracks even near-imperceptible movements and micro adjustments flawlessly."

"M75 AIR's superior technology gets actions from your hand to the screen in the blink of an eye. Zero-delay CORSAIR Quikestrike buttons and optical left- and right-click switches register inputs at hair-trigger speeds, transmitted lag-free over Slipstream Wireless or Bluetooth. A long-lasting battery enables you to carry your team up to 100 hours* between charges, and with USB wired mode, you can go one more round even while your mouse is charging. To commemorate this release, extremely limited quantities of a special M75 AIR Launch Edition will be available exclusively on the CORSAIR webstore. Garbed in stunning thunderbolt yellow, the M75 AIR Launch Edition bundle includes a limited-edition mouse pad, high-performance glass mouse skates, and grip tape."

