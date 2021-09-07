CORSAIR & Ubisoft Partner Up On Far Cry 6 Experience

CORSAIR and Ubisoft have come together to offer up a special kind of experience for those looking forward to Far Cry 6. The two have worked together to provide an intense lighting and gaming experience as you will be able to see it through their iCUE system. Those who have iCUE software-compatible components and peripherals will be able to see special lighting effects throughout the game, giving you an added bit of realism and enjoyment whether you're exploring the island, getting caught in an explosion, or liberating an outpost. The entire iCUE ecosystem will light up reflecting in-game events in real-time as you set them off, or just happen to walk by the right area. We have more info on the system below along with a video showing it off.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ubisoft, bringing greater immersion to the highly anticipated Far Cry 6," said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. "The iCUE integration for previous games, including Far Cry 5, was a big hit with PC gamers and we're excited to go even bigger and better with Far Cry 6."

"We believe that CORSAIR iCUE's synchronized lighting takes in-game immersion to the next level," said Chris Early, Vice President of Partnerships and Revenue at Ubisoft. "We're happy to work with CORSAIR to provide PC gamers with an iCUE game integration that will allow them to fully experience the journey of a guerrilla fighter in Yara."

The Far Cry 6 iCUE game integration will be available October 7th, alongside the launch of the game. To celebrate the partnership with Ubisoft, CORSAIR will bundle digital copies of Far Cry 6 with purchases of eligible CORSAIR iCUE-compatible products from the CORSAIR webstore*, as well as host a giveaway for the chance to win a custom PC inspired by the in-game Furioso Jetpack item, and more. Additionally, a custom Far Cry 6 profile icon pack for Elgato Stream Deck, enabling the use of macro shortcuts in-game from your Stream Deck, is also available as a free download from the Stream Deck Store.