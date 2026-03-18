Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gaming keyboard, Vanguard Air 99 Wireless

CORSAIR Unveils New Vanguard Air 99 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

CORSAIR has reelased a new low-profile gaming keyboard in the form of the brand-new Vanguard Air 99 Wireless design on the market now

Article Summary CORSAIR launches the ultra-thin Vanguard Air 99 Wireless gaming keyboard with a sleek, modern design.

Features OPX optical low-profile switches with 1.5mm actuation and 8,000Hz hyper-polling for fast response.

Seamless Elgato Stream Deck integration and customizable SD-keys enhance in-game and workflow control.

Premium aluminum build, sound-dampening, and durable PBT keycaps ensure lasting performance and comfort.

CORSAIR has a brand-new gaming keyboard on the market, as they showed off the Vanguard Air 99 Wireless. Designed to be one of the thinnest keyboards the company has ever made at 18mm, this has been designed to be a low-profile setip with modern aesthetic sensibilities. The keyboard comes with built-in Elgato Stream Deck integration as well as programmable SD-keys, plus a number of new innovations to help it stand out and be on-par with other gaming keyboards. We have more details here as it's up for sale starting at $260.

Exploring the New CORSAIR Vanguard Air 99 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Equipped with features and specs that set it apart from other low-profile gaming keyboards, the Vanguard Air 99 Wireless comes with ultra-responsive CORSAIR OPX optical low-profile switches installed. With their short 1.5mm actuation distance, these high-performance switches use infrared light to detect keypresses, eliminating mechanical debounce delays for near instant responsiveness. These switches are enhanced by FlashTap SOCD capabilities, and 8,000Hz hyper-polling, in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes. With tri-mode connectivity, easily connect using 2.4GHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS v2, convenient Bluetooth®, or via the included USB-A cable. Vanguard Air 99 Wireless also features wide multiplatform compatibility, so gamers can enjoy great performance and exert complete control whether they're on PC, Mac, console, and more.

As part of the Stream Deck ecosystem, this keyboard features direct integration within the Elgato Stream Deck app. Users can map commands to the six programmable SD-keys for quick, one-touch control of their gaming and everyday life. Easily streamline everything in-game from routine actions to complex sequences with a single press. Set your round buys, call in clutch stratagems, and manage inventory without having to dig through menus or memorize key binds. Thanks to deep integrations with the most popular apps and tools, gamers can now efficiently optimize their hybrid work or online classes the way they do their favorite games. Vanguard Air 99 Wireless keeps it all seamless, letting users initiate Teams calls, switch to their favorite brush, set their mic levels, and throw up a curated background without alt-tabbing.

With the power of Virtual Stream Deck unlocked, Vanguard Air 99 Wireless empowers users to create and customize clickable on-screen shortcut menus. Users can easily summon these menus with one key press to simplify control and enhance the experience of all their favorite apps and most-played games. Hundreds of plugins and ready-to-use custom profiles on Elgato Marketplace give gamers full command of their entire ecosystem and their favorite titles all in one place.

Vanguard Air 99 Wireless combines high-performance utility with a sophisticated, modern aesthetic. Housed in an elegant aluminum frame with an ultra-thin, low-profile silhouette with a brilliant LCD screen, it's the perfect complement for any modern desk setup. Premium gasket mounting gives the pre-lubed keys an excellent typing feel, and the five layers of internal sound-dampening ensure that keypresses sound as good as they feel. Finished with durable PBT double-shot keycaps, Vanguard Air 99 Wireless is built to maintain its pristine aesthetic and performance for years to come.

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