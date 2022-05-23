CORSAIR Unveils Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Laptop

CORSAIR revealed a brand new gaming and streaming laptop today with the Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Laptop. Designed to be an all-in-one game-changer for players on the go, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics, and a mix of the company's software and Elgato's tech thrown into the mix. This was simply made to be the best laptop for those looking to become content creators, as well as attract frequent gamers so that they can do what they need on the go. You can check out more about it below as they will be launching this one soon.

Packing a wide array of state-of-the-art tech into an impressively thin 19.8mm form-factor, the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 boasts up to an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics to game at maximum settings and cruise through resource-heavy applications like Adobe After Effects or OBS Studio. Moreover, this combination of cutting-edge AMD components unlocks the suite of exclusive AMD smart technologies, such as AMD Smart Access Memory, which helps unlock high performance by providing select AMD Ryzen processors with address to the entire high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, further enhancing the CORSAIR Voyager a1600's high-end performance. The CORSAIR Voyager a1600 stays cool thanks to an advanced compact vapor chamber cooling system that evenly spreads heat, achieving lower temperatures with a thinner profile than traditional cooling methods.

Incorporating technology from the content creation experts at Elgato, the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 breaks new ground as a laptop built specifically with streamers in mind. Above the keyboard are ten easy-access customizable S-key shortcut buttons powered by Elgato Stream Deck software, putting one-touch streaming control at your fingertips. A 1080p30 FHD webcam immortalizes your biggest moments in sharp detail, while a directional 4-microphone array with ambient noise cancellation clearly captures your voice even in busy environments.

The CORSAIR Voyager a1600 is complemented by a host of features tailored for today's gamers and content creators. Cherry MX Ultra-Low Profile keyswitches deliver mechanical precision, illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient Capellix LEDs powered by CORSAIR iCue software. A variety of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0 and one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, keep you connected to all your devices. An integrated receiver connects to up to three CORSAIR Slipstream Wireless peripherals for a strong, robust signal without tying up any USB ports.