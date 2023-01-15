Counterplay Games Releases Duelyst Source Code For Free Would you like to mess with the code of Duelyst? The developers have given you a chance to download it and use it for your own gaming.

The developers at Counterplay Games decided out of the blue to release the source code for Duelyst totally free for anyone to download. Along with a letter from the company's Lead Producer, which we have for you down below, the team basically released the source code on GitHub from their 2020 game for anyone to download. Essentially giving others a chance to create mods for a game that they're unable to support moving forward as they go into new projects, and giving others something to work with to create their own games. But of luck to anyone who uses it!

"At the start of 2020, with heavy hearts we shared with our fans and friends that it was time to say goodbye to Duelyst. That is why today, two years later, we are so excited to officially release Duelyst's Source Code! The truth is, to this day we still look back fondly at what our little game achieved, and reminisce with our community on Reddit and Discord. We are even following some Duelyst inspired games and projects! Through it all, one thought strongly resonated within our minds — people are still talking about Duelyst.

We are experiencing some major changes in our industry: new technologies and consoles, and even massive consolidations that have occurred over the past couple of years. While only time will tell how these changes will alter the landscape, these shifts can potentially hit indie developers the hardest. That's why we want to recognize that these developers, be they sole individuals or small teams, are vital for the growth and diversity of our industry. One way to support aspiring developers is to release source code from older games so that anyone can use it to build their own dream projects and games. The disappointing fact is that this is a rather rare occurrence, as many developers don't have the opportunity to release their code.

This is the perfect gift for those looking to forge their own turn-based strategies, decorate their own game with pixel art, or even just rekindle some of that Duelyst magic. We are excited to see what new life our work on Duelyst will take on in your hands and wish to share in your adventures! There are already early projects taking form. First, we'd like to specifically thank Will for his contributions directly to the repo as we worked to stand it up to share with the community. If you want to keep up-to-date or get involved with his efforts, checkout his OpenDuelyst Discord server! We also would like to give a shoutout to Dream Sloth Games for their efforts on launching Duelyst II. These are just some of the early examples of what we think is possible with Duelyst's source code being out in the open.

There are no strings attached. All the source code and game assets are for you to use and for the community to leverage how they like. There's no approval or permission from us, and you can grow, sustain, and monetize it however you would like. Enjoy and have fun!

Much love,

Richard "JuveyD" Heyne"