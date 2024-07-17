Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports FC 25, FC 25

Cover Athlete & First Trailer Revealed For EA Sports FC 25

Electronic Arts dropped the first pieces of info for EA Sports FC 25 today, as we learned about the cover athlete and saw the first trailer.

Article Summary EA Sports unveils Jude Bellingham as EA Sports FC 25 cover athlete

First trailer features Radiohead remix, enhancing the game's allure

Ultimate Edition cover stars Bellingham with Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon, Zidane

Bellingham hailed as a generational talent, representing football's fusion with culture

Electronic Arts revealed the official cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25 this morning, along with a brand new trailer, as Jude Bellingham takes center stage this year. The company showed him off as the athlete for the Standard Edition, while a bevy of stars will join him for the Ultimate Edition, which we have more details about below. The trailer also looked pretty hype with a remix of Radiohead's "Everything In Its Right Place," putting some real personality into the game ahead of launch. Had England won the Euro Cup this year, this trailer might be much bigger than it is. Enjoy the info and quotes we have from today's announcements, along with the trailer above, as the game will be out on September 27, 2024.

EA Sports FC 25

Making his mark as the youngest global cover star to be featured on an EA Sports football game, Bellingham will also be featured as the new cover athlete for EA Sports FC Mobile. Captured at El Clásico in April, the EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition cover was created using the iconic image of Jude posing in his renowned Belligol celebration, after scoring the stoppage time winner in front of his home crowd at the Bernabéu.

Then, in a way only EA Sports FC can make possible, football's biggest names came together on-set in Madrid for the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover, revealed earlier this week, where Bellingham appears alongside Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, and football icons David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Gianluigi Buffon, accompanied by 17 of the world's most coveted football trophies — including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, Ballon d'Or, Premier League, LALIGA, Liga F, Serie A, and Ligue 1 amongst many others — each representing iconic moments in our cover stars' illustrious careers.

This season, Bellingham has flourished after his move to Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League, LALIGA EA SPORTS and Supercopa de España with his club, alongside multiple individual accolades, including LALIGA Player of the Season, Laureus Breakthrough of the Year, as well as the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophies for the world's best player under 21. He has sustained that momentum at the international level with game-defining moments that helped England reach the final at UEFA EURO 2024 this summer, truly confirming his star status and earning his place on the cover of EA Sports FC 25.

"From the moment he announced himself on the global stage, Jude has exemplified what it means to give everything for the club. His performances for both club and country have cemented his status as a truly generational talent, with an incredible ability to change a game and create special moments for football fans," said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA Sports FC. "Jude is the perfect ambassador for EA Sports FC. He aligns strongly with our future as we move from product to platform, transcending the sport at the intersection of football, culture, and entertainment, and we're thrilled to welcome him as this year's EA Sports FC cover star."

"I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I've always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover," said Jude Bellingham. "There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honor since 2011. I'm also truly honored to be featured on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game, both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon, and Zidane."

