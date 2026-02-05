Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chaos Theory Games, Rusthaven

Cozy Anti-Apocalypse Game Rusthaven Announced

Do your best as a robot with an airship trying to reboot the world in the cozy anti-apocalypse management title Rusthaven

Explore a lush, post-apocalyptic world, finding, repairing, and recruiting new robot companions.

Upgrade and customize your skyship home as your rescued crew grows and their stories unfold.

Focuses on hope, community, and rebuilding through exploration, crafting, and heartfelt narrative.

Indie game developer and publisher Chaos Theory Games has announced their latest game on the way, as we got our first look at Rusthaven. This is a cozy management title with an anti-apocalypse theme going for it, as you play a robot on an airship trying to reboot the world, or at least what remains of it, with the help of other bots. You'll travel around, building on your ship, while also exploring ruins for parts and trying to find other bots to save. We have the trailer and details here as the game will be released for PC sometime in 2027.

Rusthaven

In Rusthaven, players take on the role of Captain-model robot Scoot, who has woken up aboard the ragtag Rescue Crew's ship to find their best friend Bipp beyond repair. At the request of their new crewmates, players will take the helm of the skyship, exploring a verdant post-apocalyptic world in search of lost bots and old tech. Rusthaven is a game about second chances, giving hope to allies and the world they inhabit.

While scavenging resources to upgrade their skyship in a ruined, yet beautiful world, players will find broken-down robots that can be repaired, rebooted, and welcomed aboard as new crewmates. As the player helps these befriended bots to recover their lost memories and rediscover their passions, they'll unlock new abilities, interactions, and ship upgrades. As this found family grows, their airborne quarters will transform from a simple scavenging vehicle into a warm, lived-in space that everyone on board can call home.

A cosy skyship base that grows with your rescued crew

Robot companions with hobbies, personal arcs, and dreams

Chill exploration of a hopeful post-collapse world

Tactile salvage and crafting of retro human tech

Deep customisation of rooms, ship systems, and decorations

A focus on community, care, and belonging

