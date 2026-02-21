Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Patattie Games, Wax Heads

Cozy Punk Record Shop Game Wax Heads Arrives This May

Run your own punk rock record shop and tell the kids what to buy in Wax Heads, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles this May

Article Summary Wax Heads launches this May on Steam, letting you run your own cozy punk rock record shop.

Recommend vinyl to unique customers and uncover musical mysteries inside Repeater Records.

Enjoy comic book art, humorous dialogue, mini-games, and a killer original soundtrack.

Meet over 60 hand-drawn characters and explore a world packed with 80+ in-game records.

Indie game developer Patattie Games and publisher Curve Games revealed the official release date for their next game, Wax Heads. In case you somehow missed this one, this is a cozy punk rock record shop game in which you recommend music on he shelves while also running the place. It's the game for any music fan, as at some point, you've kinda wanted to work in a record shop listening to tunes all day. Or for everyone else, it's Coffee Talk, but with vinyl. Check out the latest trailer here as the game arrives on PC and all three major consoles on May 5, 2026.

Wax Heads

Welcome to Repeater Records, where we flip sleeves, spin clues and rek – rek – recommend the very best records! As the new kid in charge of the store, your job is to turn this place around. That means learning your way around the library and playing matchmaker between the customers and albums. The store is packed with twists and turns, surprises and secrets, arcades and TVs, posters and zines. It's easy to get lost and distracted, so make sure you pay close attention as you go! You'll also need to learn your way around the bands… and their dramas.

Did Scandinavian metal band Jarhead really murder their singer and put his head in a jar? Is it true Kerri Krow only sings when brushing her teeth? Rummage through the 50+ records and find out the truth for yourself on your mission to make a musical nirvana and restore the groove! Blending charming puzzle design with visual storytelling, Wax Heads is a love letter to music culture. Using conversational clues and social cues, explore the world of Repeater Records, containing over 80 in-game records to find, 60+ hand-drawn characters to meet, and 30+ original songs performed by the developers, their family, and close friends.

Gorgeous comic book art style, including 50+ hand-drawn records and customers

Punchy, humorous, and affectionate dialogue

An emotional, uplifting narrative about community, mystery, and underdog spirit!

A lovingly handcrafted, immersive musical world with cozy-punk vibes

Charming puzzle design

Mini-games… and Tamagotchis!

Killer original soundtrack

