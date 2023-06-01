Cozy Simulation Game Sticky Business Announced Do you want to run your own online business without the stress of actually running it? Sticky Business will give you a chance to do that.

Assemble Entertainment and Spellgarden Games have revealed their latest cozy simulation game as Sticky Business is coming out this Summer. This is one of those titles that is designed to make you feel in charge without the stress, as you will experience running your own cozy small business. You will create stickers, pack orders, and listen to the stories and joy your customers have to tell you as you attempt to create the cutest little shop found online. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but you can check out the latest trailer and more down below.

"Sticky Business relishes in the wholesome fun and simplicity of childlike creativity: creating stickers! With thousands of design options at your fingertips, the task may seem daunting at first, but the game's approachable interface and charming visuals make a serene experience for the would-be small business owner. Of course, it can't be all sticky; there's also the tricky aspect of business management. Players must create an engaging, welcoming online storefront, allowing even more bursts of creativity and personal expression. From there, players can manage sales, pack orders, and even decide what sorts of goodies and cute additions customers receive in their boxes. But even the tricky parts of business ownership prove rewarding, as what comes next is sitting back and watching the positive impact your stickers have on your customers' lives."

Mix and match a plethora of the most wholesome and day-brightening stickers to create collections that are true to you — thousands of possible combinations available!

Grow your business gradually, and expand your boxed orders to include sweet thank-you gifts.

A beautiful pastel palette will soothe your eyes just as the relaxing background tracks will soothe your ears.

Buy upgrades with your hard-earned revenue to get more sticker graphics and effect foils to make your shop even more tempting for customers.

