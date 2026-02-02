Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crabmeat, Mitchell Pasmans, Nicholas McDonnell, Searching Interactive

Crabmeat Has Been Given a March 2026 Launch Date

Go crabbing for some of the most elusive crabs in the deep blue sea in the short first-person click-and-point survival game Crabmeat

Article Summary Crabmeat is a first-person, point-and-click survival horror game launching on Steam this March.

Play as a prisoner forced to hunt Southern King Crabs in Antarctica to pay off a crushing debt.

Manage your own advanced crabbing vessel, set traps, and fend off terrifying sea threats.

Experience a unique 2-3 hour mouse-controlled adventure blending survival and horror elements.

Indie game publisher Searching Interactive has confirmed a launch date for its latest title, Crabmeat, coming this March. Created by solo indie dev Nicholas McDonnell, with music by Mitchell Pasmans, this is a short first-person point-and-click survival horror game, where you are a prisoner who has been pushed to take up crabbing for priceless Southern King Crabs in order to pay off your debt to the Feudostate. To do so, you'll need to navigate a ship through the harsh waters of the Antarctic, searching for the elusive meats and defending your ship from multiple threats that reside under the icy waters. But not everything is as it seems, which you will find out quickly. We have more details on the game here, along with the latest trailer, as it will launch on PC via Steam on March 10, 2026.

Crabmeat

Crabmeat is a short first-person point & click survival horror game where you are tasked with crabbing for the priceless southern King Crab. As an indebted prisoner of the Feudostate, you must collect your quota within seven days or risk permanent expatriation from the state for you and your family. Navigate the harsh waters of the Antarctic and defend your ship from the threats that dwell under the icy waters. King Crabs are not the only crustaceans you'll encounter in this southern wasteland. Crew the advanced crabbing vessel alone, maintain its components, and navigate to bountiful shores. In this frigid place, will you find freedom or your end?

Explore this icy southern wasteland in your government-issued crabbing vessel

Bait, place, winch, and empty traps to bring in big hauls of precious crabs

An experimental blend of First Person and Point and Click gameplay, where the entire game is playable with only a mouse

Defend yourself and the ship from the denizens of the sea

Short 2-3 hour experience

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!