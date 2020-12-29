Crash Team Racing Will Have A Free Trail On Nintendo Switch

Activision revealed that Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will be free for people to try out for a short trial this week on Nintendo Switch. We haven't heard much from the game since the COVID-19 pandemic started, as we're guessing a lot of the development for new Grand Prix events and other additions probably got put on the backburner for a period of time. But it looks like the devs are going to try and put new interest back into the racing title for what we hope will be a new line of content in the game in the near future. This trial period of the game is more than just a day or so, as you'll be able to download it from the Nintendo eShop and play it totally free from December 30th at 11am PT until January 5th at 11:59pm PT. A week worth of game time to have some fun with other players on the tracks. The one caveat to all of this is that you do need a Nintendo Switch Online account to actually use Nintendo's services. Have fun playing the game with other Switch players as it will go live in two days.

Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max! Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls.

Power slide to glory in additional karts, tracks and arenas from Crash Nitro Kart.

Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.

Customize your ride and swag out your racer with n. sane kart items and skins.