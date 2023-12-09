Posted in: Activision, Crash Bandicoot, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crash Team Rumble

Crash Team Rumble Season 3 Has Officially Launched

A new update has been released for Crash Team Rumble this week, as Season 3 brings Spyro to the game with some new additions.

Article Summary Crash Team Rumble Season 3 introduces Spyro, new maps, and a winter event.

Spyro joins as a playable character with signature moves and a new Bank Portal ability.

Artisans Arena and Summer Forest new maps, with unique relic stations and enemies.

Season 3 includes a Winter Seasonal Event with themed skins and frosty map makeovers.

Activision and Toys For Bob launched the latest season of Crash Team Rumble, as Season 3 – All Fired Up is now available with Spyro as a special guest! The season basically brings with it a mix of holiday cheer and spicy content as you get two new maps, a winter-themed event, and the bank portal as a new ability. We have more info on it all below, as the content is now live.

Spyro & Elora

From the world of Avalar, everyone's favorite purple dragon and lovable faun are arriving during Season 3! All that experience collecting gems will carry over to Crash Team Rumble, as Spyro joins the team as an agile scorer. Charge around the map with all his signature moves, complete with fire breathing, gliding, and headbashing flair. In addition, the new Bank Portal power invites an all-new layer of strategy to your game plan. Instantly teleport to your bank for a sneaky Wumpa score, or go on the offensive by teleporting to the enemy bank to wreak some havoc instead. Gather your favorite Spyro and Crash Bandicoot heroes and villains to craft the ultimate dream team! Later this season, Elora the Faun joins Spyro on the hero roster. Be sure to stay tuned for further details.

Two New Crash Team Rumble Maps

The beautiful worlds of Artisans and Summer Forest are transformed into new maps, with exciting relic stations and surprises in store! Artisans Arena brings the Spyro home world to life with friends and foes to assist in the fight. Utilize the Fairy relic stations to give your team extra defenses, or summon the Ice Wizards to freeze enemies with fearsome frost attacks. Make use of the Epic Relic Station, Gulp, to rain terror from the sky and create savage earthquakes. Later in the season, Summer Forest arrives along with new Party Mode remixes, meaning more ways to play in both competitive and co-op!

Winter Seasonal Event

Gear up for the holiday season with new themed skins and cosmetics coming soon in the Winter Seasonal Event! The maps you know and love will be getting a frosty makeover, inviting you to drop in for some holiday fun. Customize your look with brand-new gear when the Winter Seasonal Event drops later in Season 3!

