Is Constance from Harry Potter: Wizards Unite A Death Eater?

Constance Pickering is known to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players as a warm-hearted, somewhat bumbling witch working for the Ministry of Magic. Along with characters from J. K. Rowling's beloved series of novels such as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, Constance assists those playing the game with their work. She often shows up in dialogue for Brilliant Events, where she — it seemed — assisted Harry Potter and Hermione Granger in figuring out the cause of the Calamity, an event which caused fragments of memories from past events in the Wizarding World to surface in the Muggle World. The Calamity threatens the exposure of wizards and witches and is a major threat, as it is thought to be manipulated in wicked ways by what was revealed in November's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event to be a cabal of dark wizards and witches. Now, after a mysterious letter was posted by Constance to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, one aspect of the correspondence has players wondering if she has been working for the other side the whole time.

Now, there are certain letters bolded here. Harry Potter as a novel and film series, fans will know, has played with word games before. Voldemort himself got his name by tinkering around with the letters of his birth name. Here, the trend seems to continue, as Constance has bolded:

M – o – r – s – m – o – r – d – r – e.

Morsmordre.

In the mythology of the Wizarding World, Morsmordre is a known incantation that dark wizards and witches use to produce the Dark Mark. Voldemort's mark. It seems that this letter has Constance openly signaling to Death Eaters… but does this mean that the seemingly helpful Ministry worker is one herself?

This is quite the twist and will likely play out in-game soon. The next Brilliant Event goes live on December 22nd, so it will be interesting to see what side Constance falls on at the event's end.