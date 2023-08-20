Posted in: Games, Graffiti Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Creature Keeper, Fervir Games

Creature Keeper Announced For The Nintendo Switch

Graffiti Games confirmed they have a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch with their latest monster-tamer RPG Creature Keeper.

Indie game publisher Graffiti Games and developer Fervir Games revealed a new monster-taming RPG for the Nintendo Switch called Creature Keeper. You'll play as a novice adventurer heading off into the wilds to find new creatures to add to your small army, with he intent of seeking out the corruption that has taken over the land and ridding it once and for all. The game will hit Switch first, but there is also a PC version in the works, with neither one having a release window. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below!

"Take on the role of a novice creature keeper as you embark on an epic adventure to restore balance to Thera and stop a sickness from affecting the healthy creatures of the world. But hold on, adventurer – you can't save the world alone! You'll need to form a party of diverse creatures to help you on your journey. Strengthen your creatures to take on the corruption by giving them new equipment, finding unlockables, and cooking them delicious food."

Befriend a Small Army of Creatures: Assemble your dream team by befriending a variety of unique creatures to fight alongside you.

Assemble your dream team by befriending a variety of unique creatures to fight alongside you. Grow Your Abilities: Raise your party and fight corrupted creatures to unlock new creature notes, skills, recipes, and more in the Bestiary.

Raise your party and fight corrupted creatures to unlock new creature notes, skills, recipes, and more in the Bestiary. Cook for Your Creatures: Embark on an exciting adventure and uncover recipes along the way, letting you cook delicious meals for your creatures to help them grow.

Embark on an exciting adventure and uncover recipes along the way, letting you cook delicious meals for your creatures to help them grow. Craft Equipment for Your Team: Customize your play style by crafting weapons and trinkets with unique effects.

Customize your play style by crafting weapons and trinkets with unique effects. Grow on the Go: Utilize your Pocket Garden, a magic portable farm, to grow ingredients, power-ups, equipment and more on your adventure.

Utilize your Pocket Garden, a magic portable farm, to grow ingredients, power-ups, equipment and more on your adventure. Keep 'er Stylish: Design and craft fashionable items such as hats, masks and various accessories to give your creatures a touch of style.

