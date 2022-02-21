Creature Lab Drops A New Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Image Power and PlayWay have dropped a new trailer for Creature Lab today, along with a brand new free demo for Steam Next Fest. The game will kinda take you back to the days of '90s toys where you could put together your own monster from weird slimes and whatnot, only this time you're making actual creatures that move and do weird disgusting things. What kind of creatures will you make by mixing chemicals and body parts? Only one way to find out! We have more info and the latest trailer below, as you can try them demo for the next week at the link above!

Creature Lab sets you on a difficult path of a genius, yet a bit wicked scientist with a very liberal approach to test subjects and official procedures. Establish your hideout and let the experiments commence! Conduct crazy experiments, mix mutagens, analyze their properties, grow DNA-based body parts, and attach them to your test subjects. Manage your inventory, expand your lab, and make sure your hideout is safe. Send your sick creations into the city to obtain necessary salvage and test new subjects!

So many possibilities… Prepare your laboratory, obtain basic reagents, and see what happens when you mix them together. Don't forget to name all your recipes! Apply your mutagens to test subjects and observe how they react. Grow entirely new body parts and attach them to the creatures you just brought to life. Discover nearly limitless interactions between mutagens and body parts as you slowly assemble an army of mutants.

There's no use hoping for government funds so you'll make do with anything you can find or even steal. Manage your inventory, expand your lab, and make sure your hideout is safe. Don't let the panic guide you, the more stressed you are, the bigger chance Feds will drop by to say hello and check your spot! Don't leave any traces, be patient and extremely careful! They will never even know what hit them! Running low on resources? Need more test subjects? Send your sick creatures into the city! Find whatever resources you need. Spread panic in the city to scare off anyone trying to find your hideout. And if the military starts looking for you, send the strongest of your creatures to teach them a lesson. Let no one stop you in your search for the ultimate mutagen!