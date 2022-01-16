Creepy Horror Title Ikai Is Coming Out In Late March

South Korean publisher PM Studios and Barcelona indie developer Endflame are releasing their new horror game Ikai this March. This game is going to be one that messes with a lot of people as it goes down a very dark path into Japanese folklore, bringing some very disturbing tales to life in this psychological horror title. The only way you can defend yourself from these demons is through the use of mystical kanji, which will be up to you to draw in order to ward them off. The game is currently slated for release on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 29th. But before it comes out, you can try out a demo of the game on Steam right now.

Rumors have spread even through the most sceptical villagers, giving way to fear and hysteria. It's not just a matter of gossip this time. The blood-stained leaves indicate that evil creatures are getting closer and closer to humans. It is believed that a new demon has turned up in the underworld. Its will is to cross the doorway into our world as soon as it finds what it is looking for. Such a situation requires the priest to head to the village, leaving the shrine under his niece's control, the priestess.

The crowd's fear hasn't reached the shrine far away in the mountains, where the priestess, Naoko, works as usual, too busy to worry. Sweeping and sweeping, time goes by, with or without the priest. Without giving much importance to this sort of demon and ghost stories she ascribes to fearful children, Naoko leaves the shrine to get to the river before it gets dark. Villagers' dreads seem to take shape in the gloomy forest. She keeps walking, increasingly tense, until her doubts are dispelled; but not her fears. She soon loses consciousness of her soul and body and falls to the ground; almost dead, almost alive. The shrine's bell screams for help, but it is no longer a sacred place. All Gods have gone, giving way to monsters, ghosts and spirits.