Crime Boss: Rockay City Reveals Dragon's Gold Cup Expansion

Danny Trejo joins the cast of Crime Boss: Rockay City in the latest expansion for the game as you can take part in the Dragon’s Gold Cup.

505 Games and InGame Studios have released a new expansion for Crime Boss: Rockay City, as Danny Trejo makes an appearance in the Dragon's Golden Cup. This has basically been designed to be a competition where you'll need to use every trick in the book to get your hands on the Dollar Dragon in the latest heist mission. We got the details below as it has officially been added to the game.

Travis Baker (Michael Madsen), a distrustful and spiteful gangster, joins forces with his rival, Dollar Dragon (Danny Trejo), in the first Expansion Pack of Crime Boss: Rockay City. Steal the King's gold and establish your legacy as the next Crime Boss. (Please note, you can join another player's Expansion Pack content without owning it. But you cannot host an Expansion Pack session without owning the DLC.) Run the gauntlet solo, or choose from a roster of celebrity misfits to build a team best suited to the task at hand. In addition to the new campaign, multiplayer matches throughout the Dragon's Gold Cup Expansion offer new Crime Time contracts, Urban Legend chains and more. Invite fellow criminals to join the chaos, execute daring heists and revel in the trail of debauchery left for Sheriff Norris to sift through along the way.

Dragon's Gold Cup Heist: Invade the heavily protected depot and steal the King's gold! Playable in three different ways; each of them including a unique recon mission.

New Plotline: Dive into a brand-new plotline focusing on Dollar Dragon in the single-player campaign, including a series of smaller missions which lead up to the big heist. If you master the plotline like a Crime Boss, Dollar Dragon will join your gang.

Crime Time Contract: Get your team together and take on the Gold Cup Heist in Crime Time mode.

Blue Dragon Character Skin: Rob in style in Crime Time with the exclusive Blue Dragon Character Skin!

2 New Urban Legends Chains: Experience two new chains with your friends or solo, which lead up to the Gold Cup Heist.

