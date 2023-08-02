Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: gardevoir, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes Scarlet & Violet, the first expansion of the Paldea-themed era currently running, in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $50.07 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $22.91 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $21.61 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $16.97 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $16.71 Tera Gyarados ex Full Art 225/198: $15.50 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $14.02 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $12.72 Tera Arcanine ex Full Art 224/198: $11.89 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $9.94 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $9.04 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $8.92 Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $8.89 Slowpoke Illustration Rare 204/198: $8.63 Riolu Illustration Rare 215/198: $7.90

This set is certainly starting to even out. The main chase card of Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter remained relatively steady this month, but most of the cards in the $30s and high $20s fell to the low $20s.

